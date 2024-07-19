Mandela Day treat for pre-schoolers at Boy-Boy Mginywa creche

By Luvuyo Mjekula

Children of Boy Boy Mginywa Pre-School in Xolani Location got the privilege of learning about the father of their nation, Nelson Mandela, on Thursday.

Celebrating Mandela Day with the children aged between two and five years, Nelson Mandela Museum council member Faith Ngandi, narrated to the children a story on the life and times of Madiba.

Ngandi had been invited to the preschool by staff of Amazwi Literature Museum, to be part of the Mandela Day celebrations. She took the children through the early life of Madiba, up to the last days of the world renowned icon, especially his love for children and all people regardless of race and other differences.

Ngandi told Grocott’s Mail she had to break the story down so the young children could understand it easier. She had written it in English but as she was reading, realised she had to translate it into Xhosa. “We want [the children]to grasp the story. My duty as a council member is to uphold the legacy of uTata Mandela. We want to come with the hope that we will touch and change a life by inspiring with his story.”

Ward 10 Makana councillor Zodwa Cetu also spoke to the children, and encouraged parents to keep them in school and love them. She reiterated the importance of celebrating Mandela Day. “We are where we are today because of his efforts. He was very fond of children and we have a responsibility to look after them,” Cetu said.

Nozipho Madinda is an education officer at Amazwi Literature Museum and she works with pre-schools, primary and high schools. She chose Boy-Boy Mginywa after learning that a number of parents struggled to buy their children shoes. After consultation with staff at the pre-school, arrangements were made for Amazwi to donate 10 brand new pairs of shoes and socks to 10 children at the creche.

The shoes were handed to the children in the presence of their parents at the end of the programme. They were also treated to party packs containing edible snacks. The children entertained the audience through singing and reciting.

By the end of the programme, principal Emihle Ngqina was filled with joy and pride. She expressed gratitude to Amazwi and all the other guests, also thanking councillor Cetu for recognising the pre-school. “I feel supported. I am happy and grateful that Boy Boy is being recognised by other top institutions. The councillor was here, she promised to come and give back to the school,” Ngqina said, beaming.

The guests were treated to a light healthy meal after the event.

Ngandi said Mandela Month celebrations have been taking place across the country and would continue. They recently launched Mandela Month with the Icons Journey Marathon in Alice. Sport minister Gayton McKenzie is set to deliver a memorial lecture in Pretoria on 31 July.