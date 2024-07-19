Men’s organisation protects girls’ dignity on Mandela Day

By Luvuyo Mjekula

A Makhanda men’s organisation’s contributed to Mandela Day in a special way this week, by ensuring the dignity of the girl child is maintained and respected.

As the world marked International Mandela Day this week, the Singamadoda Men Empowerment Spaces, donated 87 packs of sanitary towels to girls at DD Siwisa Primary School on Wednesday.

The gesture was more than just about celebrating Mandela Day. “The aim was to maintain the dignity of the girl child,” said founder of the organisation, Simo Mawawa Ndyoko. He said the visit to the school was not only about donating much needed essentials to the girls, but also to talk to the boy children while they are still young.

The Joza-based organisation has a mission to help men change their ways, and to mould the boy-child into a better man in the future.

They educate men about social ills and help them deal with challenges of life. “The name of the organisation speaks for itself, it talks about what we actually do,” Ndyoko said.

He continued: “Of course [the organisation]guards and educates men about all the social ills in the community, teaching them about mental illness and how to curb gender-based violence, substance abuse, improve personal hygiene as well as how to manage finances.”