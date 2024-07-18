    Friday, July 19
    St Andrew’s Preparatory School: Midweek and weekend rugby highlights 

    St Andrew's U13 rugby player scores a try against St Mary's recently. Photo: Cherié Wille
    By Staff Reporter

    The St Andrew’s Preparatory School U11Bs and U13Cs recently faced off against Grahamstown Primary School’s U11As and U13As in keenly contested midweek fixtures.

    St Andrew’s U13-Rugby taking on their counterparts from St Mary’s Primary School. Photo: Cherié Wille

    Despite a valiant effort, our U13Cs tired towards the end and lost 43-5. The U11Bs had a slow start but showed great determination in the second half, scoring a lovely team try, although they ultimately went down 19-7.

    Saturday, 13 July, saw the Prep Rugby Club taking on local rivals St Mary’s Primary. St Andrew’s teams played fantastic running rugby, scoring well-worked team tries.

    St Mary’s and St Andrew’s rugby players testing each other in a tough contest recently. Photo: Cherié Wille

    The highlight of the morning was the fiercely contested U13A game. Both teams gave it their all, with Prep launching a last-ditch attack on St Mary’s line to clinch the crucial score. In a dramatic finish, Prep chose to go for the winning try instead of an easy penalty to level the score. Despite falling agonisingly close, the match ended 17-14 in favour of St Mary’s.

    It was an ongoing battle between St Andrew’s U13s and their St Mary’s opponents. Photo: Cherié Wille

    “Well done to all the boys for their effort and sportsmanship. Proud of our Prep teams!”

    Scores from Saturday 13 July:

    U9A won 52-7

    U11A won 15-7

    U13B won 40-0

    U13A lost 17-14

