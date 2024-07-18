St Andrew’s Preparatory School: Midweek and weekend rugby highlights 

By Staff Reporter

The St Andrew’s Preparatory School U11Bs and U13Cs recently faced off against Grahamstown Primary School’s U11As and U13As in keenly contested midweek fixtures.

Despite a valiant effort, our U13Cs tired towards the end and lost 43-5. The U11Bs had a slow start but showed great determination in the second half, scoring a lovely team try, although they ultimately went down 19-7.

Saturday, 13 July, saw the Prep Rugby Club taking on local rivals St Mary’s Primary. St Andrew’s teams played fantastic running rugby, scoring well-worked team tries.

The highlight of the morning was the fiercely contested U13A game. Both teams gave it their all, with Prep launching a last-ditch attack on St Mary’s line to clinch the crucial score. In a dramatic finish, Prep chose to go for the winning try instead of an easy penalty to level the score. Despite falling agonisingly close, the match ended 17-14 in favour of St Mary’s.

“Well done to all the boys for their effort and sportsmanship. Proud of our Prep teams!”

Scores from Saturday 13 July:

U9A won 52-7

U11A won 15-7

U13B won 40-0

U13A lost 17-14