St Andrew’s and visiting Marlow Agricultural High School in exciting clash

By Staff Reporter

On Saturday afternoon at St Andrew’s College’s Lower Field in Makhanda, rugby supporters were treated to an exhilarating clash between St Andrew’s College and Marlow Agricultural High School.

The weather was ideal for rugby, setting the stage for an action-packed day of sport and camaraderie.

St Andrew’s College showcased their depth and talent across multiple teams, with standout performances noted from the U14A, U15B, U16A, and senior teams. The 1 st XV match did not disappoint.

Marlow started the game well, securing early points through a penalty. Undeterred, St Andrew’s College responded with flair, scoring two tries and adding two penalties of their own in the first half. As the teams headed into halftime, St Andrew’s College held a 16-6 lead.

The second half saw St Andrew’s College elevate their game to another level. Displaying the rugby they had been striving for, they produced a series of impressive tries and entertaining passages of play. Marlow managed to breach their defense with a well-executed set piece try, but it was not enough to stem the tide of St Andrew’s dominance on the day.

Joe Wostenholm emerged as a standout performer, crossing the try line an impressive three times. He was ably supported by Aza Nonxuba, who contributed two tries, and Murray Wilson, who also made his mark on the scoreboard. Alistair de Kock’s accurate kicking added to the tally with two penalties and three conversions, ensuring that St Andrew’s College maintained control throughout the match.

It was a resounding victory for St Andrew’s College, triumphing over Marlow with a score of 42-14.

Special thanks are extended to all participants and supporters who contributed to making the day a memorable one, underscoring the true spirit of rugby.