Busy weekend of sport for Kingswood College

By Staff Reporter

Kingswood College had a hectic sporting weekend, from rugby and netball to soccer and hockey.

Senior school sports reports:

Rugby:

Kingswood 1st XV overcame a spirited Nico Malan team on Saturday at City Lords. Kingswood took an early 10- lead thanks to a penalty and converted try. The game shifted towards the visitors’ favour with some excellent lineout mauls and aggressive breakdown, scoring a try to bring the score to 10-5.

Nico Malan followed up with a penalty to narrow the score to 10-8. Kingswood scored a try before half time to enter the break 15-8 up.vThe second half started like the first with Kingswood coming out of the blocks to score two tries in quick succession to open up the lead to 27-8. The match remained scoreless for much of the second half. However, Nico Malan scored in the closing stages to finish the game at 27-15.

Soccer:

On Sunday, the Kingswood College soccer team played against Graeme College as the first event in their week-long GraemeLegacy Derby, winning 3-1.

Hockey:

On Saturday, Kingswood College girls played hockey against Port Alfred, who came into the game with a determined, never-give-up attitude. Kingswood took a while to warm up as Port Alfred kept the score level after the first quarter.

However, Kingswood managed to break the deadlock in the second quarter with some well-worked set pieces. In the second half, Kingswood found their stride and scored several magnificent goals, with Chloe Erasmus bagging a hat-trick. The team’s cohesion and strategic play were evident, showcasing their hard work and training. Kingswood would like to commend Port Alfred for their efforts and sportsmanship. Well done to Kingswood College on taking the win 7-0.

Netball:

The girls also played a double header with netball against Nico Malan and Kingswood’s first team won 29-22 to a strong and fast Nico Malan team. Kingswood netball played a very strong Nico Malan this past weekend. The girls did their best not to be outplayed by the visiting team and the score line proved that the girls put up a good fight.

Exceptional team performance from the 1st team. Players implemented tactical drills in line with the training session focus of the week. The score was 8 all after the first quarter and saw Nico Malan leading by an odd goal at half time. The positive attitude displayed on court saw the KC girls fighting and broke one of Nico Malan’s centre passes and it was 19 all at the end of the third quarter. Players listened to instructions, each player carried her weight and role in the team and team morale was exceptional. Players were confident when passing the ball and the attacking drives were good. They started playing as a unit and saw themselves scoring 7 consecutive goals at the beginning of the last quarter. The final score was KC 29 – 22 NM.