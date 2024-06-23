Artist Walkabout with Pichi Keane

By Tanya Maswaure

Straight from the stage, Pichi Keane took a short walk with us as she talked us through her process, thoughts, and ultimate essentials in our special Artist Walkabout. The festival returner and assigned female at birth (AFAB) drag queen has had her fair share of Makhanda and the festival but is still coming back for more.

The 50th National Arts Festival is her second appearance as a singing queen, but for her, it is a uniquely special one. “It’s been incredible!” she said as we sat by the bar.

“I think obviously COVID did a number on us, but the way that people are coming back to the festival watching shows, they are keen for more.

“It’s so beautiful to be able to share a space with people again and to connect and walk the streets of Makhanda and feel that je ne sais quoi that’s just in the air,” she said, adding that it was that connection that continuously drew her back to the stage. Her desire to continuously share her story is a firm foundation for her performances.

Her drag shows have been a great success because she has never been a stranger to the stage or the town.

Taking breaks between laughs she described coming to the National Arts Festival (NAF) as Christmas in July.

“I was part of the drama company that was located here, and I loved coming up to the Monument on the hill and watching the sunset from here. It’s beautiful.”

Pichi Keane also stole the show in 2023 with her first solo drag cabaret at the festival, Ripe ‘n Ready, taking home the Standard Bank Silver Ovation Award and selling out shows along the Garden Route, Johannesburg and the Western Cape.

Her energy flowed throughout the conversation as she spoke of her experiences in Hong Kong, where she began performing drag.

Reminiscing on the tight-knit queer community she had there she said she was now embracing spreading her net across South Africa.

“Second year at Fest also feels like people are getting to know me, and they’re happy to see me… I love travelling, and I love seeing South Africa. I love being on our roads, not the potholes, but I love it here.”

Pichi is currently travelling SA with her latest shows, Freshly Squeezed, which she is performing here at the festival, and an Afrikaans show, Soetsappig.

Not only a talented performer but a fantastic makeup artist, in between sips of her favourite tipple Pichi shared with us her very straightforward pre-show process.

“It’s all this!” She stated as she posed and showed off her extravagant make-up look.

But she confessed that she could not do the whole show alone,

“We are a two-person team. My partner is also my stage manager and carries things around. I get to flounce in my heels and, like, stick my wig on, and then we’re ready to go.”

As we wrapped up our chat, Pichi was still beaming with energy and looking forward to visiting Village Green and other shows.

After exchanging pleasantries and make-up product recommendations, it is exciting to see that Pichi, just like the festival, is only just beginning to flourish, and we have so much more to look forward to.