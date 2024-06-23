Is there anything they KANT do?

Angel Ho – Dis My KANT,

Performance Art,

Kingswood Theatre,

Curated Programme,

By Farirai Dangwa

A display of Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent, or KANT, made a scene on the stage of Kingswood Theatre with Standard Bank Young Artist Award winner Angel Ho, setting the stage ablaze with a performance that can only be described as gripping and absorbing.

As one show is never the same, there was anticipation in the air, waiting to see what Angel Ho had in store for the audience.

It was entertaining from start to finish, from the excitedly unexpected entrance on a Harley-Davidson to the closing song that got everyone, no matter their age, on the dancefloor. The performance by Ho and their two dancers, Keagan Xavier and Sara LaBeija, had people leaving the theatre with higher spirits than they came in with.

With the incredible mixture of drag, song, dance and the digital space, Ho’s performance was nothing less than incredible.

The constant outfit changes throughout the show left the audience guessing, waiting to see what fabulous outfit Ho would come out in next. Every outfit was distinctive, and the changes heightened the performance alongside the singing and dancing, displaying Ho as a multi-talented entertainer.

Keeping the energy on high, Ho and their dancers had people moving and clapping along to their songs and accompanying music videos in the background, leaving no room for a dull moment.

Even though the show itself was stunning, the atmosphere of the performance would have better suited a nighttime show, emphasising the discotheque ballroom energy it was projecting. As the music was loud and lively, Ho sometimes got drowned out by the booming melodies, which was unfortunate when they were trying to sing along to their songs.