Sound and lighting merge together for an unforgettable experience

ULTRA

Graeme College,

Dance & Physical Theatre,

June 22,

Curated

By Nondumiso Thwala

The Darkroom Contemporary dance show ULTRA delivers a unique and immersive experience.

With an intricate blend of sound and technology which enhances the live performance and creates an awareness that becomes apparent as you focus on the visual and sensory tapestry that is ULTRA. The sound, projections, and dance moves together tell a compelling story and draws the audience into the narrative.

The performers use meditation and intense physicality, resulting in an engaging sonic and visual experience. Unique sounds are produced by the cast which highlights the depiction of hardships and physical struggles and adds a layer of alertness within the audience

Standing out from the outset is the depiction of everyday life and the struggles experienced by many with technology, self, and society.

These themes are perfectly projected and conveyed throughout the performance using various techniques which render the production an experience to remember.

Adding to the immersive and interactive nature of the production the audience are encouraged to engage with the performers where they are allowed to ask questions about unclear aspects of the performance.

A unique experience for many, being able to hear the performers open up about their hard work, personal experiences, failures, and triumphs during rehearsals adds a personalised touch to an exquisite show.

Disclaimer. The performance uses multimedia and lighting effects, including flashlights, which may disturb photosensitive patrons.