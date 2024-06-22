By Nondumiso Thwala

Hosted for the first time at the Albany Museum in Makhanda, this exhibition delves deeply into the intricate relationship between black identity and hair.

Lithemba Nziweni’s conceptual photography, informed by documentary techniques, captures the personal stories of various individuals, transforming hair into a powerful social identifier.

“I think people should attend my exhibition because it touches on something that is so significant in all our lives, but its significance is often overlooked in societies, and that is hair. My hope is that this exhibition is able to highlight the role that hair plays in our lives,” – Nziweni.

Each photograph is accompanied by texts that offer a multifaceted perspective, highlighting the struggles and triumphs associated with black hair. Together, the images and narratives create an intimate and relatable space that encourages reflection and dialogue about identity.

However, the exhibition goes beyond hair, touching on various factors that shape the identity of black youths in Makhanda. It paints a vivid picture of the complexities involved in navigating identity in contemporary South Africa.

Overall, Hairitage is a remarkable showcase of Nziweni’s talent and a significant contribution to the discourse on black identities. The exhibition is a must-see for anyone interested in the intersection of culture, identity, and personal expression. It resonates deeply, leaving you with much to ponder and discuss long after you’ve left the museum.