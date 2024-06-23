Visual Art,

1820 Settlers National Monument,

Daily 9am-5pm, with scheduled walkabouts available,

Curated

By Afikile Kopo

Open to everyone, from art and history lovers to anthropologists and locals A LUTA CONTINUA: Reflecting on 30 years of democracy through the Constitutional Court Art Collection, currently on display at the 1820 Settlers National Monument offers the viewer a an artistic glimpse into the past 30 years of democracy.

The exhibition starts at the alcove ground floor of the Monument and goes all the way to the top floor. Catherine Kennedy, the manager of the Constitutional Court Trust, led a walkabout through the exhibit, sharing fascinating insights about the art and its significance.

Each piece in the exhibit represents one of the 27 human rights in South Africa’s constitution. The story behind this collection began with the first eleven Justices of the Constitutional Court. Justices Albie Sachs and Yvonne Mokgoro were given a small budget of R10,000 to decorate their courtroom, which was just a dull office space back then. They decided to use the money to commission one artwork, Humanity by Joseph Ndlovu. This was the start of a tradition, and now the collection has grown to include hundreds of donated artworks.

The theme of the exhibition, “Art and Justice,” highlights how artists use their work to reflect the ongoing struggle for justice and human rights. The phrase “A luta continua; vitória é certa,” meaning “The struggle continues; victory is certain,” captures the spirit of the collection.

The history and stories behind each piece of art are moving. It is emotional, so bring tissues. Every step through the collection offers a new, delightful, and often touching impression, showcasing the spirit of freedom and humility that characterizes the journey towards democracy.

This vibrant collection is one of the most impressive displays in any monument or gallery in Makhanda. It is a powerful example of how art can document history, challenge injustices, and inspire change. Whether you’re interested in history and art or simply want to learn more about South Africa’s path to democracy, A LUTA CONTINUA is a must-see.