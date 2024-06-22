Thought Provoking Satire on Gender-Based Violence

By Migcobo Majali

Captivating with upbeat and vibrant performances, Text Me When You Arrive effectively highlights the impact of gender-based violence on the lives of South African women and children through satire and humour.

From the onset of the production, the cast’s stage presence is felt even though the plot is not evident from the beginning. There is, however, a sudden shift in the narrative when they collectively say, “How to not get raped in South Africa!” signalling the beginning of the main narrative.

The cast satirically presents 17 steps on how to avoid getting raped and abused in South Africa, comically addressing a sensitive and serious issue that pervasively exists throughout the country.

Notable performances by Aaliyah Matinela, Sibale Mangena and Thuli Nduvane, Text Me When You Arrive explores themes of rape, harassment, murder and how the system of patriarchy continues to perpetuate the use of violence against women and children.

The strategic use of comedy in delivering these serious themes makes them more palatable while highlighting the irony of these rules being imposed on women and not men.

Through use of hyperbole and exaggeration, this production brings attention to the severity and extent of gender-based violence.

The play also illustrates the unreasonable expectations placed upon women while highlighting how almost none of these apply to men.

It criticises sexist and misogynistic norms, such as the expectation for women to be caregivers through motherhood while being villainised for breastfeeding in public.

They also highlight the contradictory expectations for women to always avail themselves sexually while being shamed for taking measures like contraceptives to protect themselves.

The use of humour in Text Me When You Arrive fosters a thought-provoking performance that encourages the audience to independently question the validity of the “rules” in preventing abuse. It also highlights their absurdity. Expect to laugh, but also to reflect more on how society’s unfairness towards women leads to their harm.