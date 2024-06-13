Makhanda residents share their thoughts on upcoming 50th National Arts Festival

There are only five days left before the 50th National Arts Festival in Makhanda and excitement is beginning to gain momentum among locals. Grocott’s Mail reporter Ayabonga Kosi hit the streets and caught up with some well-known local personalities. These are their thoughts.

Nandipha Twani, 34

The excitement has faded over time. Back in the day as soon as you entered town you would see the stalls, the people, the food, and even celebrities walking around. Everything from clothing to shows was affordable, accessible, and of great quality. It may be better for someone attending for the first time.

Olwethu Ntsetsha, 28

The excitement is real, I am buzzing with excitement. This is my first time attending the National Arts Festival. I am looking forward to some of the acts coming as well as being part of a production during the fest, so I am Mad excited.

Azlan Makalima, 36

Honestly, I am not excited about this festival because I feel it does not cater to the people of Makhanda, especially, its creatives. The vibe of this festival is different from the one I am familiar with now. For me, this one is dull.

Nomangesi Buwa, 35

I am excited to meet new people from all the different provinces in the country and experience different backgrounds. Naturally, I’m also excited about the clothes you can get at the festival. I’m here for all the entertainment as well especially because this will be my first time coming to the festival.