‘Peacebuilders’ will resolve conflict in schools and society – Kagisano

By Selenathi Botha

Kagisano, a Makhanda-based non-governmental organisation, last week handed over certificates to TEM Mrwetyana Secondary School learners and ward 2 committee members for training in conflict resolution management.

The Kagisano project started in 2021 and is led by Mbulelo Lepile. The project was initially known as Promotion of Social Cohesion and Preventing Collective Violence, but it was later given the Setswana name Kagisano, meaning working together\building together.

Kagisano started a programme offering training in conflict resolution, cultural sensitivity and also dealing with issues of conflict. TEM Mrwetyana and other school children with ward 2 committee members participated. They became known as Peacebuilders.

Their duty is to make sure that the schools are safe and that they share the skills and knowledge they gained from the with others.

They believed that violence was a serious matter in South Africa and so they had to keep checking schools now and then.

Ward 2 councillor Ramie Xonxa was present at the handover ceremony at the school and encouraged the work of Kagisano. He stated: ”The partnership with Kagisano has brought a lot of knowledge to the wards. The reason we as committee members went through with this project is because it empowers the capacity of ward committees as they are dealing with communities.” Xonxa said the knowledge the Peacebuilders got through the project will be shared with communities and schools, and the training of educators by Kagisano really helped the Joza school with its end-of-year results. He also thanked and appreciated Mbulelo Lepile for Kagisano, especially since they did not contribute any money for the programme.

After the certificates were given to the schoolchildren and ward committees, Lepile made a vote of thanks. He said he hoped that since the contract of Kagisano has or is about to end, it could be extended as it has helped a lot of people and schools, especially TEM Mrwetyana after their improved pass rate at the end of last year.