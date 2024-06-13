Makana Municipality counting the cost of severe weather damage in Makhanda

By Staff Reporter

Nearly 100 houses were severely damaged by the recent heavy rains and wind in Makhanda, according to a statement from Makana Municipality.

“Makana Municipality has recently experienced devastating disasters in its area of jurisdiction due to severe damages caused by storms on 1 and 2 June 2024,” said municipal spokesperson Anele Mjekula.

According to Mjekula, the disaster severely affected road infrastructure and housing, particularly impacting mud and corrugated houses. These would need the intervention and the assistance of the Department of Human Settlements, he said.

Mjekula says the Makana Municipality has been struggling with infrastructure issues for years. “The recent storms have exacerbated these problems, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive infrastructural upgrades.”

He says many roads in the municipality are either heavily damaged or completely unusable, making transportation and accessibility to services and other essentials very difficult for residents.

Furthermore, says Mjekula, due to socio-economic challenges, a significant number of houses in Makana are located in informal areas which are generally built out of corrugated iron and mud structures. This makes the structures highly susceptible to damage from severe weather.

“These mud houses are not only vulnerable but also fail to provide safe and stable living conditions for the residents. The transition to RDP housing, which is designed to offer more resilient and permanent solutions, is essential to improve living conditions and ensure the safety and well-being of the community.”

A damage assessment was conducted by the municipality on 3 June. Mjekula states that although damages can be considered to have occurred in all areas, only those with compromised infrastructure and non-developed areas, with the potential for future significant impact, have been included in this statement.

Houses in the following areas were found to have been seriously damaged to some degree: Hoogenoeg – 10; Enkanini – 50; SunCity – 6; Extension 6 – 8; Albany Road – 1; Polar Park – 3; Phaphamani – 6.

Mjekula said the municipality, working closely with Sarah Baartman District Municipality and the provincial government, is doing its best to assist the affected families in any way possible. He said efforts were underway to source funding from various bodies to come up with permanent solutions to the challenges faced by the affected residents.