Makana Municipality mourns with the rest of Makhanda

Makana Local Municipality would like to express its sincere condolences to the families of the people who tragically lost their lives during a taxi accident in Makhanda on Saturday, 4 May 2024.

The community is still trying to come to terms with the unfortunate accident. A minibus taxi plunged into a house in O Street, killing six people and damaging a property. The taxi was travelling down M Street when it crashed into the house after its brakes failed. The driver of the taxi, four passengers (including a municipal employee) and a teenage boy, who was hit by the taxi while walking on the pavement, were all declared dead at the scene yesterday.

Immediately after hearing of the accident Makana Municipality councillors led by the Speaker of Council, Cllr Mabhuti Matyumza rushed to the scene, where a shocked crowd had gathered. The Speaker spoke to the devastated onlookers trying to console them at the scene of the accident.

There is a graphic video of the aftermath of the shocking accident that is being shared widely on social media. I would like to appeal to members of the public to please refrain from sharing that video and be considerate to the families who lost their loved ones in such a heart-breaking manner.

Words can never be enough to fully express the sense of loss caused by the death of so many people so unexpectedly. To the families, please know that you are not alone during this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult period.

On behalf of Makana Local Municipality and all residents, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to all the families of the people who lost their lives and those who were injured in the crash yesterday.

Makana Local Municipality mayor Cllr Yandiswa Vara