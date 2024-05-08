DA in Makhanda sends condolences to victims’ families

The news of the tragic taxi accident that took place on Saturday, 5 May 2024, came as an enormous shock to the citizens of Makana and the Democratic Alliance.

The DA in Makhanda is saddened by the news that six people, including a young boy, have lost their lives in the accident. Our sincere condolences go to the bereaved families and relatives who have lost their loves ones tragically. This loss not only affects these families, but the entire Makhanda at large.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and relatives of the deceased. May God give them courage and strength as they are faced with this untimely loss of loved ones.

Issued by DA caucus leader, Cllr Luvuyo Sizani