Attackers still unsure of play-off opponents

By Chris Totobela

Makana LFA Premier League Stream A log leaders XI Attackers have been hard at training preparing for their upcoming play-offs.

Attackers have been waiting for the team that will finish as the winners of the controversial Stream B.

The stream made headlines recently when shocking scenes played out in the top two teams’ final matches, leaving football fans in disbelief. Both games had to be stopped after questions were raised when the scores in the two matches between Sophia Stars and Juventus as well as Rhodes University versus Lalibela Lions, reached “questionable” highs, leading to match-fixing suspicions.

Makana LFA secretary Akhona Heshu confirmed that all the teams involved in that saga will be summoned to a disciplinary hearing in due course.

XI Attackers have had a great season so far, winning their Stream A without losing a single game. They were also the runners-up in the inaugural Superbowl Easter Soccer Tournament and recently took silver medals in the Chief Ndlambe Memorial Tournament, losing to old rivals Maru FC in both cup final games.

Head coach Thanduxolo Faxi attributed their good achievements this season to a number of factors. “We sat down as the team and discussed our problems. We also sorted out our differences in the executive of the club and we were a united front, pulling in one direction.”

Faxi also mentioned the club’s readiness for the much-anticipated play-off encounter. “We are ready for any team that will emerge as winners of the other stream.”

He went on to share his views on the Stream B saga. “Rules and regulations are very clear on this matter and we are waiting to see what the outcome will be.” Faxi blamed all the four implicated sides. “I believe that all four teams are guilty and action needs to be taken against them. We will never take part in the four-team mini league as some of the football experts have suggested. Both teams have been involved in this saga and we need to be declared as winners and go straight to the regional league.”

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, Safa Sarah Baartman District’s secretary, Bongani Jibiliza, explained the rules pertaining to the controversial incident. “The rule says that a proper investigation should be conducted and with concrete evidence, all those match and club officials and clubs themselves, who were involved, should be suspended and even banned from football activities as match fixing is a very serious offence.”

XI Attackers have vowed to go to the highest court in the land if proper action is not taken by the Makana LFA.

This was the first time in the history of local football that such a thing had happened and the football fraternity will be keeping a close eye on the matter to see how the authorities deal with it.