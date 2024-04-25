Appreciation Post for TyreMart and BKT Tyres’ IPL World Cup rugby balls donations

By Chesley Daniels

Alicedale United Women’s Rugby Club thanks BKT Tyres, one of TyreMart’s suppliers in Makhanda, for their generous donation of IPL World Cup rugby balls this Thursday.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, Tyremart Manager Robert Van Der Merwe expressed the importance of sports in “promoting teamwork and enthusiasm on the field and off.”

“Our Tyremart [Makhanda] and Port Alfred team are family-oriented, with children involved in sport on a school level as well,” he said.

He adds that the company strives to support community initiatives.

Expressing immense gratitude for the rugby balls, team coach Danwyn Jewell says that it is hard to train without equipment.

“These balls will take some pressure off my shoulders as a coach when it comes to rugby practice. As a club, we are grateful for the donations,” said Jewell.

United player Paula Israel also expressed gratitude for the donation and is grateful for the support.

Alicedale United Women comprises players from Alicedale and Makhanda. The women’s team was established in 2023 and has already won second place in last year’s Sarah Baartman District Champs. One of the team’s players, fly-half Xenia Muller, is selected into the Eastern Province Queens Squad in 2024.

A personal note of thanks: On behalf of Alicedale United Women’s Rugby Club, I thank you for your generous donation. It will go a long way as these ladies are mostly unemployed, and this gesture would motivate them to excel in this sport.