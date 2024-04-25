Derby Wins For Stars And Kowie

By Chesley Daniels

Two friendly rugby fixtures took place last week Saturday involving Sedru Clubs in the Ndlambe Coastal as Trying Stars and Kowie United recorded impressive dominant wins over arch-rivals and hosts Klipfontein United and Ndlambe Tigers, respectively.

Klipfontein United Vs Trying Stars – Never Quit Stadium

Klipfontein played host to the number one side in SEDRU Trying Stars, who also competed in the Epru Top 12 Competition. This was also one of the Coastal Derbies that took place over the weekend, which saw the visitors rightfully claim the bragging rights and claim a dominant 40-3 win in front of a large crowd. Stars also took a commanding 28-3 lead at halftime, scoring four tries in the process.

The Derby was, as expected, hard and physical and was played at a very high tempo as both teams executed a high-paced game. Aviwe Kolosa and Wonga Wakashe showcased brilliant running lines for Stars contributing, to Luqmaan Mallick (lock) securing the first points for the visitors. Garth Oosthuizen effortlessly converted from the left-hand touchline (7-0). Throughout the game, Edmin Lesley made notable contributions at 8th man, boosting the team’s performance from the back and setting up strategic plays. Collect effort led to Oosthuizen scoring his first try, and with Lucian Milborrow’s exceptional finish, extended Stars lead to 21 points.

Despite a minor error that allowed Klipfontein to score from a penalty kick, John Hutchinson successfully converted the penalty, taking the score 21-3 in favour of the Stars. The visitors maintained control, and Oosthuizen closed off the first half impressively with another try, facilitated by veteran and current EP Mighty Elephants player Kelvano King and Breyton Stemele, ensuring Trying Stars headed into the break with a solid and healthy 28-3 lead.

Second Half

Both teams made changes by giving their players game time to prepare for the upcoming Epru Leagues. Centre Flinn Cannon’s impact off the bench was significant, scoring two bulldozing tries shortly after entering the game. Jade Higgins seamlessly filled in at fullback, supported by the experienced players who provided stability, composure and calmness on the field. United felt the pressure throughout the game and could only witness as Stars ran riot around them, scoring six (6) tries in the process and ending the game with a dashing 40-3 win.

Stars Public Relations Officer (PRO) Phillipe Hutchinson and Interim Coach Allan Cannon are very pleased and happy with their team’s dominant performance against their neighbours United. “Recap of our recent match on Saturday against our neighbours Klipfontein United, where our primary focus was on testing various player combinations and giving opportunities to young talent in the 1st XV. We look forward to build on this performance and continuing to showcase our team’s talent in the upcoming Grand Challenge Top 12 Competition. This was actually a very important confidence booster heading into our first league fixture against arch-rivals Brumbies on Saturday at home.”

Man Of The Match

Senior utility backline player of Trying Stars Garth Oosthuizen was voted the Grocott’s Mail/Daniels Media Man of the Match for his outstanding overall contribution and performance. His accurate kicking boot on the day saw him succeed with 5 out of 6 kicks at goal with a 90% kicking rate whilst also scoring 2 tries and contributing half of his team’s points on the day.

Ndlambe Tigers Vs Kowie United – Station Hill Sports Ground

Tigers played host in the other Coastal Derby in front of a decent local crowd in Port Alfred on Saturday. Kowie secured an impressive, comprehensive 19-7 win after leading 7-0 at halftime. United also got the first punch in by winning the first of the two Derbies and claiming bragging rights. Kowie’s explosive backline was on fire and looked dangerous with ball in hand on attack, putting their opponents under pressure at the back. They also kept the ball away from the big, powerful forwards of Tigers, who were very solid up front. The scrumming was evenly matched, with Tigers losing out on numerous scoring opportunities. In the end, it was the United side who capitalised on the home side’s mistakes and took their chances afforded to them by putting points on the board.

Man Of The Match

Captain Mason Brooks earned the Grocott’s Mail/Daniels Media Man of the Match for his solid all-round performance. He was brilliant with ball in hand on attack and his kicking boot was on song.