Forty years of dedication

By Nondumiso Thwala and Migcobo Majali

The Livingstone United Congregational Church of Southern Africa witnessed a day of jubilation as they gathered to celebrate the remarkable milestone of 65-year-old Rev Mluleki Raymond Ndabeni’s 40-year journey in ministry. What was initially billed as a Gala dinner was much more than Ndabeni had anticipated, leaving guests pleasantly surprised. The surprise unveiled the naming of the church’s hall as Mluleki Raymond Ndabeni Hall.

The festivities commenced in a backdrop of confusion, as guests arrived expecting a Gala dinner, only to find themselves in a different affair.

To clarify the situation, Thembisa Santi, speaking on behalf of the organising committee, explained the true purpose behind the celebration. “We are here to celebrate and show appreciation to our father and leader of our church, uTat’ uNdabeni, and his remarkable 40-year journey in ministry with a surprise unveiling,” she expressed with enthusiasm. “Kude kwalapha uThixo enathi,” she added, emphasising the divine presence in the day’s proceedings.

The festivities started at the old church premises, where congregants gathered to honour Ndabeni’s four decades of service. Later, the celebration transitioned to the newly constructed hall, a testament to Ndabeni’s dedication and the collaborative efforts of church members.

This was a celebration of 40 years of dedication to serving the congregation and the broader community in which Ndabeni grew up. As a self-supporting minister, Ndabeni is praised for being as dedicated as any full-time pastor and fully committed to his ministry and community.

Unaware of the surprise that awaited him, Ndabeni arrived at the church, impeccably dressed alongside his wife, Nosipho Ndabeni, who also adhered to the occasion’s formal Gold, Blue, and Black theme. Their presence added to the elegance and reverence of the day’s events.

Many speakers spoke highly of the Reverend’s calm and hardworking nature. Among the attendees was Dr William Leleki, an esteemed guest speaker and long-time friend of Rev Ndabeni. In his address, Leleki also praised the Reverend’s calm demeanour and dedicated work ethic. “When he does something, he ensures that it is done correctly, ” said Leleki, emphasising his commitment to excellence in all endeavours.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, Nosipho Ndabeni (65) expressed her astonishment at the event, revealing that the celebration had been kept secret from her and her husband. “Firstly, it was a surprise. It was nice. What was even more shocking is that our son knew about this but we were clueless,” she said.

However, she voiced how grateful they were for the day’s event: “It’s only now that we are talking about retirement, and they show this token of appreciation, which is something that says we [are]valued.”

The meticulous planning of the event, involving Nosipho herself, caused much anxiety among the organisers, who feared her keen perception would uncover their intentions. However, the carefully guarded secret remained intact until the moment of revelation, much to the delight of the guests.

Throughout the day, attendees were treated with attentive hospitality and a sumptuous feast, ensuring that all who gathered felt valued and appreciated. As the festivities drew to a close, the overwhelming sentiment among those present was gratitude for Reverend Ndabeni’s selfless dedication and the opportunity to celebrate his enduring legacy.