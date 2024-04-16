Brewing success and community connection in Makhanda

By Siqhamo Jama

Amidst the community’s hardships, a beacon of hope shines tall in the centre of Extension 5 in Joza Location of Makhanda. This beacon is Bulelani Ngxakaza, the creator of eSandton 046, a local coffee shop and snack bar. It has grown from its modest beginnings as an abandoned container, becoming a thriving centre for entrepreneurship and connection.

The journey of Bulelani Ngxakaza is a testament to his tenacity, willpower, and long-lasting love for his people. He is a native of Makhanda and is well aware of the difficulties its citizens endure. Despite having to leave PE Technikon in Port Elizabeth, as it was then known, due to an unfortunate incident, Ngxakaza did not let his circumstances control his future. He continued his studies at Damelin College in George, where he obtained an NQF 5 qualification in Banking. His quest for knowledge continued. Ngxakaza studied mechatronics and eventually passed trade tests to become a certified electrician and mechatronics technician. He secured employment in several firms, mostly in the banking sector.

Even though Ngxakaza could find work, he strongly desired to pursue entrepreneurship. He started a life-changing journey with his partner Ayanda Khonzi, bringing the abandoned container that would soon become eSandton 046 to life. It was more than just selling coffee. Their goal was to create a place where people could relax, interact, and build a sense of community without having to turn to alcohol as a crutch.

After realizing how prevalent this problem was, Ngxakaza set out to create a different kind of social gathering place where individuals could interact without feeling compelled to consume alcohol. eSandton 046 is more than just another coffee shop—it serves as a haven for people escaping alcoholism, which afflicts a large portion of the town. He is providing a service and taking on pressing social issues. Businesses like 046 eSandton Coffee and Snack Bar are essential to promoting community well-being in townships where drug and alcohol misuse is rampant. They provide a different social outlet where people can interact and connect without giving in to harmful habits. In addition to providing job opportunities and skill development, these enterprises become centres for fostering positivity, conversation and friendship.

Regular customer Nomakhaya Busani emphasizes the value of eSandton 046, pointing out that it is the only source of delicious desserts in Joza. Before, locals had to travel into town to enjoy these luxuries, but Ngxakaza’s business has brought convenience and comfort to them. They also go against the grain of society by demonstrating that lively social engagement doesn’t require liquor. They give locals the tools they need to envision and achieve better futures by encouraging healthier lifestyle choices and offering business venues. Essentially, companies such as 046 eSandton Coffee and Snack Bar act as catalysts, changing the perception of township life from hopelessness to possibility and optimism.

Ngxakaza’s path hasn’t been without obstacles, however. The community struggles with a high prevalence of crime, poor infrastructure, and limited access to needs like water. It has proven to be overwhelming to navigate the maze of health and safety certification criteria. Ngxakaza, however, is unfazed and sees these challenges as chances for development rather than impediments to achievement.

Ngxakaza stresses the value of obtaining work experience and qualifications before taking the plunge into business ownership, notwithstanding his spirit of entrepreneurship. He appreciates the importance of getting hands-on experience, developing skills, and forming relationships that will be very helpful in the future. It is evidence of his common sense and dedication to promoting long-term development in his neighbourhood.

In the future, Ngxakaza envisions eSandton 046 evolving into more than just a coffee shop. Aspiring entrepreneurs can use it as a springboard for their goals. He wants to turn the place into an adaptable centre where those who dare to pursue their goals may acquire his resources, help, and advice. Instead of only focusing on producing money, Ngxakaza sees entrepreneurship as a way to empower individuals to take control of their own lives.

In a society where monetary wealth is frequently used to gauge success, Ngxakaza’s tale reminds us that real prosperity comes from improving the lives of those around us. He is reviving a neglected area through eSandton 046, and giving hope to a community that needs opportunities and connection. His story is a tribute to the strength, resiliency, willpower, and steadfast faith in one’s own and other people’s potential.