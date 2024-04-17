Bridging Art Through Culture and Creativity

By Ayabonga Kosi

Xolile Madinda or as people in town know him Ta X is a well-known creative staple of Mkahanda. Along with being co-founder of one of the well-known hip hop groups DefBoys, he is also the founder of the Black Power Station, a place which he hopes will be a hub for creativity and expression in Makhanda. He has recently been invited to perform at the University of Oxford’s event named The Gathering Place: Africa. A visionary, activist performer, and entrepreneur Ta X’s goal is to create an international creative community where all can come and be themselves.

Performing in such events is no new feat for Ta X as his artistic prowess has been recognized and caught the attention of esteemed institutions before. It has led him to be invited to perform and speak at renowned venues such as the University of Virginia where in 2014 he performed as part of the artists who were there as social change movement artists. Due to this, he returns to the university every year as part of a residency.

Most recently he was made a fellow at the University of Oxford and was tasked with creating a piece using art and music from the archives of the Pitt Rivers Museum for an exhibition taking place on 4 May. The Pitt Rivers Museum plays host to many African archived art and sounds. Ta X’s exhibition will be focused on this art and sounds to create a modern fusion of our culture and community here in Makhanda as well as the culture and community in Oxford. In doing this performance, his belief that any art from African land doesn’t leave on its own but with its ancestors will help the art feel at peace and at home in the current space it is occupying. He says “Our art has a part of our people in it so I must bring piece” he also added “I try to live up to the name my family gave me which means to be in peace”

He hopes such events help create a bridge in developing an international creative community saying “My dream is to make the Black Power Station an international destination”.

His belief that creative expression is a catalyst for social change and unity will be showcased at this event. Speaking to him about his future dreams and endeavours past this event he stated his goal and dream for the Black Power Station. He said “I would want the Black Power Station to be a currency of the town for employment and for people to speak and know the town because of it” he also added “So that artists don’t have to be petrol attendants to make ends meet” and finished by saying “so that even their families can see that art can be financially viable