XI Attackers cements their play-off spot

By Chris Totobela

The Makana LFA Premier League games continued with some surprises and casualties this past weekend.

On Saturday, the whipping boys of Makhanda football, Juventus FC, surprised everyone when they destroyed Golden Brothers by five unanswered goals.

XI Attackers, fresh from the Superbowl soccer tournament’s disappointment, narrowly defeated Maru Academy 3-2.

On Sunday, African Spears shocked Seven Stars 4-1, while title contenders, Sophia Stars, eased past Love and Peace 6-1 in an exciting game.

Hellenic and Maru academies shared the spoils in their scrappy encounter, resulting in one goal apiece.

In the last game of the day, XI Attackers came from a goal down to overcome the resilient Golden Eagles in a pulsating game. Eagles took an early lead, making their intentions very clear as they played without fear. They then took the game to the stream A log leaders. Their pace seemed to trouble the experienced Attackers’ side, and they took their one-goal lead to the halftime break.

Attackers returned stronger in the second half but struggled with the Eagle’s pace. Eagles finally succumbed to pressure and conceded a soft goal via the boot of Bongani Hashe, who finally found the back of the net after messing up quite several chances.

Sihle Ntlanjeni doubled Attackers’ advantage when he finished off an inter-passing move that started from midfield and calmly slotted home.

Eagles tried to fight back but were always broken into pieces by Attackers’ inter-passing game and they conceded a third goal from the spot kick as Bongani Hashe sent the keeper the wrong way.

The third goal took the wind out of the Eagles’ pipe, and they seemed relieved when they heard the final whistle. XI Attackers are cruising in stream A, and only a miracle will prevent them from playing in the playoffs.