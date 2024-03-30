    Saturday, March 30
    SPORT

    Makhanda’s heavy weights Maru FC and XI Attackers through to the next round of the Superbowl

    Chris TotobelaBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read
    Attackers goalkeeper Bongani Hashe made two brilliant saves to see his team through
    Attackers goalkeeper Bongani Hashe made two brilliant saves to see his team through. Photo: Chris Totobela

    By Chris Totobela

    Day two of the Superbowl started very slowly as fans came in numbers as early as 09:00 a.m. Unfortunately, there was no action, and fans had to wait for the much-anticipated games. Then, at 13:10, the action finally got underway when the first game kicked off.

    Overwhelming tournament favourites Maru FC eased past Eastern Academy by 4-1.

    In the much anticipated second game of the day, XI Attackers locked horns with Soul Buddys in a fascinating and closely contested game.

    Getting ready to start Maru and Eastern academy captains with match officials
    Getting ready to start Maru and Eastern Academy captains with match officials. Photo: Chris Totobela

    After a very tactical first half with both teams not opening up the game, they came back with guns blazing in the second half and started playing the kind of football expected of them. XI Attackers won on penalty shoot-out, knocking out the 10 men Soul Buddys to book their place in the semi-final of the 2024 Superbowl after the game ended in a goalless draw.

    In the last game of the day, underdogs Makana Tigers caught the Hollywood Bets regional league side Jacaranda Aces napping as they scored from the second-half restart.

    Abachathazi threw everything at Tigers but failed to convert the chances they created. Makana Tigers progressed to the last four.

    Nomawethu Simama leading Joza aerobics and fitness club during haltime break
    Nomawethu Simama leading Joza’s aerobics and fitness club during the half-time break. Photo: Chris Totobela

    Joza Aerobics and Fitness Club entertained the JD Dlepu crowd with some exciting moves.

    Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana dribbling wizard Doctor Khumalo graced the Superbowl with his presence to the delight of the crowd that packed JD Dlepu stadium today.

    African Connection WFC players Lilitha Siko,Sisonke Fihlani and Niyole Ngqoyiya with Doctor Khumalo at JD Dlepu stadium
    African Connection WFC players (from left) Lilitha Siko, Sisonke Fihlani and Niyole Ngqoyiya with Doctor Khumalo (centre) at JD Dlepu Stadium. Photo: Christ Totobela

    Leave A Reply