Makhanda’s heavy weights Maru FC and XI Attackers through to the next round of the Superbowl

By Chris Totobela

Day two of the Superbowl started very slowly as fans came in numbers as early as 09:00 a.m. Unfortunately, there was no action, and fans had to wait for the much-anticipated games. Then, at 13:10, the action finally got underway when the first game kicked off.

Overwhelming tournament favourites Maru FC eased past Eastern Academy by 4-1.

In the much anticipated second game of the day, XI Attackers locked horns with Soul Buddys in a fascinating and closely contested game.

After a very tactical first half with both teams not opening up the game, they came back with guns blazing in the second half and started playing the kind of football expected of them. XI Attackers won on penalty shoot-out, knocking out the 10 men Soul Buddys to book their place in the semi-final of the 2024 Superbowl after the game ended in a goalless draw.

In the last game of the day, underdogs Makana Tigers caught the Hollywood Bets regional league side Jacaranda Aces napping as they scored from the second-half restart.

Abachathazi threw everything at Tigers but failed to convert the chances they created. Makana Tigers progressed to the last four.

Joza Aerobics and Fitness Club entertained the JD Dlepu crowd with some exciting moves.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana dribbling wizard Doctor Khumalo graced the Superbowl with his presence to the delight of the crowd that packed JD Dlepu stadium today.