Top Makhanda sides Maru and Attackers in the Superbowl final

By Chris Totobela

It was an action-packed Easter Sunday at JD Dlepu Stadium as football fans were treated to a feast of good football. In the third quarter-final of the Superbowl, Rhodes University beat Newseekers by 6-1 to book their spot in the semis. In the last quarter-final game, Maru showed their prowess when they tossed aside the hard-running Abantwana FC by 2-0.

In the first semi-final game, XI Attackers fought hard to beat a 10-man Makana Tigers side by 1-0. Tigers were reduced to 10 very early in the first half and had to play the remainder of the game one man down after one of their players was sent off for allegedly using improper language towards the referee.

In the second semi-final, fiercely contested with hard tackles flying all over the field, Maru FC beat a fearless, fit Rhodes University side that displayed good attacking football with a lot of running.

With loads of experience in their team, Maru absorbed the pressure very well and was a reliable skipper and sniper of note. Vuyani Skeyi scored a goal in each half, denying the students a path to the grand finale. Skeyi’s brace has set up a mouth-watering Superbowl final against XI Attackers.

Rhodes University will come up against Makana Tigers in the third and fourth-place play-off at 10:30, followed by the final at lunchtime. Football fans will surely be treated to a good brand of attacking football with a lot of flair.