    Saturday, March 30
    SPORT

    Pirates and Eagles bite the dust on day one of the Superbowl

    Chris Totobela
    Vuyisani Gawula of Makana Tigers making a match winning save. Photo: Chris Totobela
    By Chris Totobela

    The opening day of the Superbowl Easter soccer tournament was full of surprises. First up was the tournament’s dark horses, Sophia Stars, losing to Soul Buddys by 2-1.

    Lihle Ntlanjeni of Soul buddy's closes down a Sophia stars defender
    Fort Beaufort-based Real Madrid came from a goal down against Makana Tigers to take the game to a penalty shoot-out, losing to the more determined Tigers side.

    Next up was Rhodes University against tournament favourites City Pirates in a very tough and closely contested game. The students came from a goal down to win the game and knocked Pirates out of the Superbowl.

    Sbahle Ndyolashe of Pirates against Rhodes University. Photo: Chris Totobela
    In the last game of the day, Abantwana FC came up against another tournament dark horse in Young Eagles in a thrill-a-minute game. After a one-all stalemate at halftime, Abantwana returned and thrashed Eagles by five goals to one. Abantwana outplayed Eagles, who ran out of ideas and started kicking their opponents around. It was a good day of football, and the Dlepu crowd did not disappoint. Everyone is looking forward to Saturday’s games.

    JD Dlepu stadium packed to the rafters on the first day of Superbowl tournament whchich took place on Good Friday. Photo: Chris Totobela
