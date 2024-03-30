Pirates and Eagles bite the dust on day one of the Superbowl

By Chris Totobela

The opening day of the Superbowl Easter soccer tournament was full of surprises. First up was the tournament’s dark horses, Sophia Stars, losing to Soul Buddys by 2-1.

Fort Beaufort-based Real Madrid came from a goal down against Makana Tigers to take the game to a penalty shoot-out, losing to the more determined Tigers side.

Next up was Rhodes University against tournament favourites City Pirates in a very tough and closely contested game. The students came from a goal down to win the game and knocked Pirates out of the Superbowl.

In the last game of the day, Abantwana FC came up against another tournament dark horse in Young Eagles in a thrill-a-minute game. After a one-all stalemate at halftime, Abantwana returned and thrashed Eagles by five goals to one. Abantwana outplayed Eagles, who ran out of ideas and started kicking their opponents around. It was a good day of football, and the Dlepu crowd did not disappoint. Everyone is looking forward to Saturday’s games.