Popcru’s sports initiative excites Eluxolweni youth care centre learners

By Phila-Nathi Mapisa



The Eluxolweni Child and Youth Care Centre lit up with excitement as the Police and Prison Civil Rights Union (Popcru) organised a special event aimed to unite the community through sports on Thursday, 21 March.

Led by Popcru’s local gender co-ordinator Sindi Lumkwana-Jaca, the initiative aimed to show the learners that school isn’t just about books and uniforms – it’s also about staying active and healthy.



“The objective was to change the way the community is thinking or conveying the message of back to school,” Lumkwana-Jaca explained. “The community always thinks that back to school refers to giving out the uniform and the books, and that becomes a norm to us.”

The goal was simple: encourage children to get moving and have fun by donating soccer balls and sports gear. The message on the posters said it all – “Let’s keep them active,” she says. “It’s about giving kids a chance to play different sports and compete with each other.”



Lumkwana-Jaca shared her inspiration for the event: “As I was doing my year plan for 2024, I thought to do something different at the beginning of the year. I thought of giving out these different sporting code equipment; I wanted to see how the kids will accept this equipment, how are they going to feel when they are starting the new term with new sporting equipment.”



When the kids saw the sports equipment, they couldn’t contain their excitement, she said. “They were smiling from ear to ear, feeling like they were part of something special. For them, it wasn’t just about getting new gear but feeling like they mattered.”





Lumkwana-Jaca adds that with all the equipment, the children can practice more often and maybe even join competitions. It’s not just about playing games; it’s about learning important skills like teamwork and discipline, she says.

The event is a big deal for Popcru. The union is known for fighting for the rights of police officers and prison workers. But this time, they showed that they care about more than just work stuff. They care about making a difference in the community, and this event was proof of that.

The feedback from everyone was overwhelmingly positive. The kids were thrilled, and even the staff at Eluxolweni were surprised by the generosity. Lumkwana-Jaca wants to keep the momentum going. She’s hoping to get more support for her programs, like providing toiletries for street kids and sanitary towels for girls in need.

In the end, this event was about more than just sports. It was about showing the kids that they matter and giving them the opportunity to shine. With initiatives like this, Popcru is proving that they’re not just about fighting for rights – they’re about making a real difference in people’s lives, Lumkwana-Jaca says.