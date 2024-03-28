Bragging rights retained after derby wins by Stars, Blues and Kowie

By Chesley Daniels

Various preseason-friendly derby encounters took place in the Sedru Region over the past weekend of 23 March 2024 in preparation for the upcoming EPRU Competitions that will kick off after Easter.

There were wins by Kowie United, Trying Stars, Lily White and Rosebuds, with all the venues receiving fantastic support from the rugby fraternity and enthusiasts who came in their numbers to support their respective clubs.

Trying Stars vs Brumbies – Wentzel Park, Alexandria

The Ndlambe outfit hosted arch-rivals Brumbies from Makhanda in a packed Wentzel Park Sports Ground on Saturday. This much-anticipated derby never disappointed, and Saturday’s was no different. Both these top rugby clubs in Sedru always entertain their large crowds and supporters with some attacking, exciting, competitive, aggressive rugby.

The home side Stars continued their dominance over Brumbies in recent years and rightfully claimed the bragging rights with a hard-fought and narrow 19-14 win. The contest went down to the wire to indicate how close the battle was. It could have gone either side, but the home side ultimately hung on to their lead and took the honours.

Points scorers for Stars:

Tries: Lucian Millborrow, Aviwe Kolosa, Earl Maerman

Conversions: Garth Oosthuizen (X2)

Brumbies’ points:

Tries: Garin Strydom, Eldrico Kivitts

Conversions: Eldrico Kivitts (X2)

Old Collegians vs Lily White – Lavender Valley, Makhanda

The Tantyi derby eventually took place on Saturday, and the Lavender Valley was packed as this was the only rugby fixture in Makhanda. It was a perfect sunny day for rugby, and the atmosphere was terrific. The long-awaited Tantyi derby arrived after the social media excitement during the week. Both clubs played one friendly before this encounter, with Blues drawing against Swallows and OC losing closely against Brumbies. But Saturday was a different ball game, as it is all about bragging rights for these two Tantyi clubs.

Lily White used their Grand Challenge experience and got the first punch in with a closely contested 18-12 win. OC’s defence let them down by conceding a few tries due to missed tackles as the Blues took their chances. Speedster Nathi Mtwalo scored a hattrick of tries and was the standout player for Blues, outsprinting his counterparts with his sheer pace. OC returned strongly in the second half, but it was too little too late as they scored two late second-half tries (Nickwin Plaaitjies and a penalty try). OC’s scrumming was solid up front, while the Blues’ high-paced game and pace at the back proved too strong for their rivals.

Klipfontein United vs Kowie United – Never Quit Stadium, Klipfontein

The second match of the Coastal derby saw Klipfontein play host to their arch-rivals Kowie from Port Alfred, who took the first of two derbies in Station Hill 22-10. It was apparent that host Klipfontein would return to their fortress ground to take revenge and level matters, but the Kowie outfit narrowly beat them 7-0 in their own backyard in front of their large support from locals. The game was played in excellent spirit and, once again, a closely contested battle.

It was hard, physical, fast and brutal until the final whistle. The home side made numerous enforced errors as they were over-eager to settle the scores and impress their loyal supporters. It’s all about taking one’s chance, which Kowie did in the end. The visitors’ scrumming was much better than the previous week, and they came back stronger with some solid scrumming to put the home side under pressure. This was a typical Derby that lived up to its expectations, and both teams should be applauded for putting their bodies on the line to give their supporters value for their money.

Kowie prop forward Marcel Mey scored the only try of the game. It also happened to be the winner in the end.

It’s now confirmed that Kowie is the Coastal Champs, with the Sedru Regional League still to be played in April and claiming the all-important bragging rnights, at least for now.

Rosebuds vs Enon United – Alicedale Sports Ground

Rosebuds are in very good form of late and registered their third win of the season in their preseason friendly encounter on Saturday. Roses beat Enon 24-22 in a closely contested and hard-fought battle. The home side completed the fixture with confidence after winning over Booysens Pride, Addo Barbarians, and Paterson Lions. Saturday was no different for the side of Transriviere, and they played for their enthusiastic, loyal supporters, registering yet another impressive win. Buds’ young, exciting backline came to the party and played exciting and entertaining running rugby to highlight their attacking prowess ahead of the 2024 rugby season. Enon never gave up and put in a huge second-half effort that saw them fall short after the final whistle.

In the end, the Roses showed their composure and held on to their lead, winning closely 24-22 to stay unbeaten so far in the preseason friendlies.

Rosebuds’ points:

Tries: Elwin Jacobs, CJ Saterdag, Dillon Bruintjies

Conversions: Saneed Peterson (X3)

Drop: Saneed Peterson