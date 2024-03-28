Ep Dominates SA Rural Coastal side

By Chesley Daniels

After the conclusion of the Rural Cricket South Africa (RCSA) Coastal Tournament in Saldanha Bay almost a month ago, the SA Rural Coastal Team were finally selected and released.

They are Brian Upman, Joshua Van Rensburg, Jurie Norval, James Norval, Jongile Kilani, and Melville Daniels (Manager).

The Eastern Province (EP) Rural dominated the SA Rural Coastal Team with the inclusion of six (6) of its members that will form part of the squad that will compete against the SA Rural Inland Side later in September/October 2024. A Team will be selected from the two squads to play further fixtures against representative teams that will be later announced by Cricket South Africa (CSA).

The inclusion of the majority of the EP members in the team is indeed a fitting reward after EP has been crowned as the SA Rural Coastal Champs. It also goes down in the history books that so many members of the EP team have been included and dominating the SA Side. The Champs earned the respect of many at the recent National Tournament with their tremendous sportsmanship, excellent all-round performances, brilliant team spirit and fantastic environment and good space they found themselves in as a brotherhood that led to their success.

Due to the age restriction and criteria for the selection of the SA Team, a few other EP players who were amongst the top performers during the tournament were unfortunately not considered for selection. Some of the players could also count themselves unlucky not to make the SA Side.

The SA Rural Coastal Squad 2024:

Sinathemba Tshomela (Border Aloes) Turmaine Lekay (SWD) Coy Katyna (KEI) Warrick Ebrahim (Boland) Curtley Deelman (Boland) Tuanrico Vorster (Boland) Devin Smith (Boland) Bongolwethu Makeleni (Border Aloes) Sifiso Maketo (Border Villages) Tsewu Luxolo (Border Country) Joshua Van Rensburg (EP Rural) Brian Upman (EP Rural) Jongile Kilani (EP Rural) Jurie Norval (EP Rural) James Norval (EP Rural)

Coach: Pieter Stuurman (SWD)

Manager: Melville Daniels (EP Rural)