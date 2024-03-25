Jacaranda Aces beat Maru in local derby at a packed JD Dlepu Stadium

By Chris Totobela

Football lovers came from all over Makhanda and packed the home of local football JD Dlepu Stadium for a Hollywood Bets regional league match at the weekend. Jacaranda Aces hosted Maru FC in a clash that attracted a huge crowd.

The game started slowly but soon gained momentum, with both teams searching for an early advantage. As was expected, the midfield battle intensified, and both teams dished out hard tackles. The atmosphere was electrifying, and the players could not hold themselves as they dished out scintillating football with a lot of flair and kasi style.

Maru had two clear chances to take the lead, but their attackers fumbled, with only the keeper to beat. Aces took the lead midway through the first half when former Maru player Sipho “Obua” Rawana rose unchallenged and steered home the opener with a powerful header from a free kick. He chose not to celebrate the goal as a sign of respect for his former side.

Maru immediately went in search of an equaliser and dominated the midfield battle, but was guilty of passing the ball too much at times, with players in very good scoring positions passing on the responsibility. Abachathazi took their slender lead to the halftime break.

In the second half, Maru continued with their patient build-up while piling pressure on their opponents but were often caught offside. Both teams made some significant changes to their lineups, bringing on fresh legs. The game started shifting towards the Maru side, but they were unlucky in not finding the back of the net.

Aces’ goal scorer and hero, Rawana, turned into a villain when he was sent off after allegedly using language that the referee found inappropriate. Maru received a free kick on the edge of the box but Luyolo “Pepesi” Matiwane’s shot was narrowly wide of the goals.

The game was halted for about six minutes as Maru tried to make a substitution but was stopped by the opposing coach, who claimed that the player about to come on did not produce the proper players’ identity card and was not allowed into the field.

Maru’s bench seemed confused as they tried to put back a player they had already substituted, but they eventually brought on a new player.

Maru camped in the Aces’ half and put them under pressure but was caught by a quick transition that caught their backline wide open and allowed winger Onwabisa Magutywa to take a good shot that the keeper spilt into the feet of the oncoming second-half substitute Athenkosi “Ninise” Mthana, who made no mistake and tapped home from close range.

Maru showed great character as they did not drop their heads and instead went on looking for a consolation goal, which they did not get as the referee blew the final whistle. Jacaranda Aces took home all the maximum points and slowly steered their ship to safety.

Aces’ coach, Asanda Koliti, praised his boys and said, “Our boys played well, and our game plan worked. We wanted to keep a clean sheet and we knew we would score as we have very good attacking players.”

He further commented on the referee’s performance: “I think the assistant referees did well to cover for the referee’s mistakes. I think the decision to send our player off was a bit harsh, but that is part of the game.”

Abachathazi is now left with two games against local side City Pirates and Port Alfred-based Mighty Forest, which will be more like cup finals as all three teams are tied on 15 points.

This was a very good game of football with all the ingredients of a cracker, and both teams played without fear. Players were not scared to express themselves and show their God-given talent.