Battle lines drawn for the Superbowl Easter soccer tournament

By Chris Totobela

It’s all systems go for a spectacular Superbowl Easter soccer tournament in Makhanda, and local football fans are gearing up for a great weekend of entertainment. On Thursday, 28 March, Safa provincial chairman Andile Ngconjana will officially open the tournament. A live draw and media launch will take place on the same day at JD Dlepu Stadium just before the opening ceremony, which will take place at 14:30.

The opening ceremony will be followed by the opening game between locals, XI Attackers, and a visiting team to be determined by the draw. According to New Year’s Cup CEO, Luyanda Papu, former Safa CEO Tebogo Mohlante will grace the event with his presence on Good Friday. A day later, another big name in South African football circles, former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana dribbling wizard, Doctor “16V” Khumalo, will also arrive.

The whole Safa delegation and celebrities from the popular TV drama Gqeberha The Empire will grace the event on Easter Monday. There will also be a Sada township invasion as three teams from the Whittlesea area (near Komani) will be playing against local teams in the following categories: masters, ladies and legends. Local football fans are looking forward to this much-anticipated spectacle.