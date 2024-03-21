Shared struggles, collective strength

By Ayabonga Kosi

On Tuesday, March 19, Makhanda witnessed a sea of pink as community members gathered for the annual Pink Walk to raise cancer awareness. For many, including myself, the event held a profound significance, as cancer has touched our lives in various ways.

As a journalist tasked with covering the event, I found myself immersed in an environment where shared experiences bonded us all. Like countless others in attendance, I, too, have been affected by this relentless disease. My journey with cancer began at the tender age of six when I lost my father, Mongezi Enoch Kosi, to lung cancer on March 12, 2004.

My father’s battle with cancer began innocuously, with what seemed like a persistent cough. However, a visit to the doctor revealed a grim diagnosis of stage 4 lung cancer. In just a week, the disease claimed his life, leaving behind my mother and me. Our shared grief created an unbreakable bond between us, highlighting the importance of family and community support in the face of adversity—a sentiment echoed by many at the event.

Russel Shelton, a Pick n Pay worker, shared his poignant story of loss and resilience. He recounted the devastating impact of cancer on his family, saying, “I lost my mother to the disease, and my wife actually lost both her parents because of cancer.”

“It’s something that we have had in our lives for 15 years,” he added.

Shelton spoke about how he witnessed his wife’s courageous battle against it as well, saying, “My wife also battled with it three different times,” cheekily adding, “She’s had more surgeries than I’ve had breakfasts”.

Despite facing multiple recurrences, Shelton’s wife persisted in her fight, illustrating the indomitable spirit required to confront cancer head-on. Even as the disease has ravaged their family, the Sheltons have stood together, having an unbreakable spirit.

Matthew Jaggels, a cancer survivor, emphasised the critical role of early detection in his journey to recovery. Armed with knowledge of his family history, Jaggels opted for surgery as a proactive measure against testicular cancer, underscoring the importance of awareness and vigilance in combating the disease.

Friends Olwethu Molefe and Mandisa Xayimpi Klaas shared their experiences of supporting loved ones through their cancer battles. Molefe recounted her uncle’s brave fight against cancer and the collective effort of family members, saying, “The pain he was in, not even morphine could help.”

She added, “Sometimes the hospitals couldn’t do anything, so we had to support him with homecare”. As a family, they would help in providing care and assistance during his illness.

These stories of resilience and camaraderie underscored the significance of a strong support system in navigating the challenges posed by cancer. As individuals grapple with pain and uncertainty, their loved ones share in their struggles, offering solace and strength in times of need.

On that day, amidst a poignant mix of remembrance and celebration, the collective resolve to stand against cancer was palpable. For me, it was a reminder of the enduring impact of loss and the resilience of the human spirit. As we walked together, united in purpose, we supported each other and honoured the memory of those we have lost to this insidious disease.

In commemorating the 20th anniversary of my father’s passing, I found solace in the company of fellow survivors, caregivers, and advocates. Together, we stood as a testament to the power of community in the fight against cancer.