Kowie wins first coastal derby

By Chesley Daniels

The Annual Coastal Rugby Derby between Kowie United and Klipfontein United took place at the Station Hill Sports Ground on Saturday afternoon, 16 March 2024.

The hosts, Kowie, got the first punch in on Saturday and ran out 22-10 winners whilst also earning the bragging rights tag before the two teams headed for the return fixture in Klipfontein on Saturday.

Kowie were in front at halftime, leading narrowly 12-5 after 40 minutes of competitive and intense rugby. This friendly fixture is in preparation for both teams ahead of the EPRU-Sedru Regional League that will kick off after Easter.

Both teams ran out on Saturday for the first time this season in view to get much-needed game time and also to adapt to the new law variations that came in to effect this season.

As expected, both teams were very rusty but surely no short of physicality and aggression from the kick-off until the final whistle.

First half

There were many enforced errors during the first half due to the wet weather conditions that made handling very difficult, as well as during scrum time. Both teams struggled at the scrums with numerous penalties awarded throughout the game to both sides.

Klipfontein, however, came back more robust in the scrums and had the upper hand, especially in the second half. The young backs of Kowie were more clinical and took charge of affairs at the back with their explosive running prowess, as they were responsible for all their side’s three tries.

Wing Duncan Van Rensburg scored in the first 5 minutes of the first half in the right-hand corner as Kowie took an early 5-0 lead.

The physical battle continued as both teams launched wave after wave of attacks on each other, with the wet weather conditions playing a significant role in their execution at crucial stages.

Winger Dre Graaf replied for Klipfontein minutes later with a fine try in the right-hand corner to level matters. The hosts won a turnover and took the play inside the opposition’s half, which led to a great team try by winger Andley Jones in the left-hand corner. Captain and fly-half Mason Brooks converted to give his side a 12-5 lead.

Second half

After the break, the two sides were on fire and took to the field with only one thing on their minds: to win this all-important Derby. The discipline of both teams was addressed as the Match Official issued warnings to keep law and order.

The physical battle resumed as both sides rang the changes and sent on their respective “bomb squads”. Brooks slotted a second-half penalty to extend his side’s lead to 15-5 and put further pressure on Boesmans.

The visitors didn’t bag down and started to play freely and with more confidence. Suddenly, the tables turned, and Klipfontein’s forwards dominated scrum time and were rewarded with scrum penalties. George Kleinhans gained a lot of metres with his powerful and storming attacking runs for the visitors as the momentum was swift during 10 minutes.

During this period, Kleinhans scored a bulldozing try for his side to narrow matters 15-10 in favour of Kowie. The encounter got exciting and very interesting as Klipfontein launched a mini-comeback, which unsettled the home side. Kowie kept their nerve and contested brilliantly at the breakdowns, ensuring numerous turnovers.

A few yellow cards were issued in the second half for numerous infringements, but the competitive contest met its expectations. Both teams came hard at each other in the final 5 minutes of the game. Still, an enforced error by the visitors saw Kowie capitalised, led to a late try by nippy scrumhalf Meligan Frans, who dived over to take the game virtually away from the visitors. Brooks added the two points as Kowie led 22-10.

With a few minutes to go to the final whistle, Klipfontein ran hard at the home side with some aggressive forward play and very high-tempo play. Unfortunately, they kept making silly mistakes on attack and lost possession, with scoring opportunities going bagging. Credit to Kowie, whose defences stood firm under pressure and held on to their lead, eventually clinching the first Coastal Derby with a clinical 22-10 win.

Man of the match

Duncan Van Rensburg of Kowie United was awarded the Grocott’s Mail Sport/Daniels Media Man of the Match for his brilliant performance on the day. He scored a fantastic try and was involved in setting up the others. Van Rensburg was dangerous and unpredictable, ball in hand on attack, and his skilful offloads were on target. He gained many metres with the ball and quickly broke the defensive lines.

Upcoming fixtures:

Klipfontein will host Kowie in the second of the Coastal Derby at the Never Quit Stadium in Klipfontein and will surely take revenge to settle the score and level matters in front of their enthusiastic, ample home support.