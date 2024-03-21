Narrow win for Stars over Swallows in Alex

By Chesley Daniels

The friendly rugby encounter between hosts Trying Stars and Swallows took place at the Wentzel Park Sports Ground in Alexandria on Saturday. The closely contested contest ended 19-13 in favour of Stars, who also enjoyed a narrow 7-5 lead at the break.

It was the top club in the SEDRU Sub Union Area Trying Stars, which also competed in the EPRU Grand Challenge and the Eastern Cape Super 14 Competition. They came up against the SEDRU Swallows, which dominated the Regional League last season. Stars came from a disappointing Super 14 campaign and were unlucky not to make it to the playoffs. Swallows only played one preseason game against Lily White, who competed in the Grand Challenge and played to a 10-10 draw at Albany a fortnight ago.

The game was played in front of a large crowd in the Ndlambe Municipality as both teams embraced with some colossus physicality and aggression until the final whistle. A clash was played in an excellent spirit as both teams gave their supporters value for their money. The game was physically challenging, entertaining and beautiful to watch.

Scoring was difficult as both teams’ defensive structures were rock solid, and brutal tackles were the order of the day. Swallows scrumming, as usual, enjoyed momentum and led the foundation up front. It was an exciting upfront contest as both teams possess a powerful pack of forwards who are always up for the task.

The backline of Stars is known for their unpredictability and attacking prowess, once again testing the visitor’s defence with their high-intensity game at the back. Credit to both teams for never giving up and playing their hearts out for the love of their respective badges. There were also many scoring opportunities from both sides, which indicated how exciting and competitive the contest was until the end.

In the end, the home side held composure by using their experience in pressure situations to prevent Swallows from scoring the winner. Stars were deserved winners after the final whistle in injury time, claiming a hard-fought 19-13 win.

Point scorers:

Trying Stars:

Tries: Schalk Cannon (x2), Garth Oosthuizen

Conversions: Garth Oosthuizen (x2)

Swallows:

Tries: Ethan September, Yayen Sias

Penalty: Jason Henson

Upcoming Fixture:

Trying Stars vs Grahamstown Brumbies – Saturday, 23 March 2024, at Alex’s Wellington Park sports ground.