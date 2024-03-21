Makhanda unites at Kingswood College for a night of fun, funds, and philanthropy

By Phila-Nathi Mapisa

In the heart of Makhanda, an evening of camaraderie, competition, and charity unfolded at Kingswood College, drawing a vibrant crowd eager to support a noble cause. The college’s decision last year to morph its traditional fundraiser into a trivia night has since added a dynamic layer of interaction and enjoyment for its participants, fostering a unique blend of entertainment and philanthropy.

The trivia night was brilliantly hosted by the well-loved commerce teacher, Charles Mzimane, who brought an infectious energy that resonated throughout the event. Known for his charismatic and enthusiastic demeanour, Mzimane joked, “I’m not to be confused with the minister,” as he skillfully engaged the audience. His ability to make everyone feel included and entertained underscored the evening’s success. Reflecting on the event, he said, “It’s an excellent way for parents to let loose, wine, dine, and have fun after a stressful week. I love how [Makhanda] always backs their own, and I look forward to hosting this wonderful event for years to come.”

Among the guests was Nan Elliot, a Kingswood parent seated at table 11, alongside other parents from Kingswood, DSG, and a Kingswood teacher. This group of friends united for a good cause and highlighted the Hospice’s mission as a key motivator for their participation. “The cause, alongside the opportunity to enjoy a night out with friends, really brought us here. The band’s well-rehearsed mash-ups were a hit, adding a special touch to the evening,” said Elliot, reflecting the group’s sentiments.

Described by one teacher as “more of a music festival than a dinner,” the event transcended traditional Kingswood Concert Bandrivia nights. The band, led by Nici Coleman, was a standout, delivering exceptional performances resulting from diligent practice throughout the term. The band’s enthusiasm for their music and the cause was palpable, with plans to feature their popular mash-ups in future events.

This year’s trivia night was a testament to the community’s spirit and a successful fundraiser, raising over R25 000 for the Makhanda and Sunshine Coast hospices. The generosity of sponsors, including GBS Mutual Bank, Capitol Caterers, Cherryl and Naartjie Moss, Carara Agro Processing, Pick ‘n Pay – Peppergrove Mall, and Frisla Ice Makhanda, played a crucial role in this achievement.

The night’s trivia competition was fierce but friendly, with Table 7 emerging victorious. The table boasted a mix of longstanding event supporters and newcomers, all united by their enthusiasm for the cause and the community.

Looking ahead, Alke Bradfield, the event’s organiser, shared her excitement about the future of this unique fundraising format. “The Music School began its affiliation with Hospice back in 2007… With a total figure raised for Hospice now standing at over R261 000, we’re thrilled by the community’s support and look forward to hosting another trivia night next year,” Bradfield said. She also highlighted the engaged and appreciative audience, noting the positive impact on the musicians and the Hospice’s mission.

For those who missed this memorable evening but wish to contribute to the Hospice, Bradfield encourages engaging with the Hospice’s social media platforms for information on future events and donation opportunities.

As Kingswood College looks forward to next year’s event, the success of the trivia night stands as a beacon of hope and community strength, proving that when people come together for a cause, incredible things can happen.