Tigers tamed with a free football lesson by Sophia Stars

By Chris Totobela

Makana LFA Premier League games took centre stage this past weekend as the Hollywood Bets regional league took a break.

On Saturday, 16 March, title contender XI Attackers showed no killer instinct in their game. They narrowly defeated African Spears by two goals to one in a game that they could have easily won by a significant margin. In another match, the Golden Eagles eased past Seven Stars by two unanswered goals.

On Sunday, 17 March, football fans braved slightly chilly and wet weather and packed JD Dlepu Stadium to support their respective teams. In the first game, Rhodes University defeated Golden Brothers by five goals to one, while Lalibela Lions eased past the sleeping giant of local football, Juventus, by six goals to one; Amataliyane looked unfit and out of ideas in this game. Joza Callies bounced back from last weekend’s defeat to beat Love and Peace by two goals to nil in a game that Love and Peace started very well but faded towards the end.

In the main game of the weekend, Sophia Young Stars came up against Makana Tigers in a much-anticipated Extension 7 derby, which has produced fireworks in the past.

Sophia Stars made their intentions very clear from the first minute and scored two quick goals. Tigers reduced the deficit after a defensive blunder by Stars but conceded a third one soon after that. Sophia Young Stars cruised to the halftime break with three goals to one.

In the second half, everything started falling apart for the Tigers, and they conceded four more goals in quick succession. Tigers were outplayed by Sophia Stars and started committing silly fouls. Their captain escaped an early shower when he deliberately kicked an opponent in full view of the referee, who chickened out as this was a clear send-off.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail after the game, Tigers coach Thandisizwe Matebese expressed his disappointment. “It was not our day, and we will go back to the drawing board and work on our mistakes. Congratulations to Sophia Stars,” he said.

Sophia Young Stars coach Thulani Msipha was excited about the results: “My boys executed our game plan very well, and they showed maturity and were also able to bounce back from the defensive error they made. We knew that they were not going to match our boys with a lot of football aspects.”

This game was tough, but Sophia wanted it more than their opponents.