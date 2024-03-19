Human Rights Day youth tournament has been postponed

By Chris Totobela

The Human Rights Day soccer and netball tournament has been postponed. This tournament was going to take place from Thursday, 21 March, until Sunday, 24 March. According to the CEO of Luyanda Stwayi Foundation, Luyanda Stwayi, this tournament will still take place in Makhanda. “Nothing has changed except the days. We are still going to host this event here, and after engaging with the sponsors, we have reached an agreement to move this important tournament to another date. We will inform the public via the people’s paper Grocott’s Mail once the new date has been finalised,” said Stwayi. All the interested teams are still welcome to contact the organiser and book their spot in this historic youth tournament.