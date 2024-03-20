Graeme College 2024 Rugby Day a success

By Nothando Yolanda Tshuma and Rikie Lai

Under the leadership of Graeme College headmaster Kevin Watson and deputy headmaster Gregg van Molendorff, the all-boys school located in Makhanda continues to thrive even after nearly three decades.

“Since its inception in 1998, the history of Graeme College has steadily strengthened,” remarks Watson.

Over the years, the annual event has proven to be a resounding success, attracting schools from Makhanda and across the Eastern Cape and other provinces. This esteemed occasion has garnered national attention and was broadcast live on channel 206 DSTV.

“With increasing sponsorship over the past three years, the event has grown substantially,” adds Watson.

This significant gathering has also facilitated enhanced interaction between players and coaches from participating schools, serving as a valuable platform in provincial rugby. In 2023, Graeme College celebrated its 150th anniversary in grand style, prompting the extension of the Rugby Day festival from a one-day affair to a three-day extravaganza.

This expansion allows more schools to partake in the event, notes Watson.

Maintaining the same structure in 2024, the Rugby Day event featured 70 teams comprising 1200 players and 200 coaches and managers. This year’s Rugby Day festivities took place between 14 March and 16 March.

In an interview conducted before Rugby Day weekend, Graeme College rugby Captain Fumani Baloyi, who occupies the position of number 6 as an openside flank, and Vice-Captain Marcus Williams, who plays number 10, fulfilling the role of Fly-half, shared their perspectives.

Both affirmed that Rugby Day symbolises unity, not only within the school but also within the community of Makhanda; it serves as a catalyst for bringing people together and offers former students the chance to reminisce.

Baloyi and Williams were both introduced to the sport at a young age.

Williams recounted his early passion for rugby at Oatlands Preparatory School, where his talent was recognised by Graeme College, leading to his invitation to join the school team.

Baloyi, on the other hand, recalled embarking on his rugby journey in grade 3. His enthusiasm was ignited by his family’s love for the sport, with his uncle serving as a significant source of support during those formative years.

“The current team is relatively young compared to last year’s team, but the culture of Graeme rugby is still there.” Says Baloyi.

Williams stated that Rugby Day, for him, means going into game mode as it is a much-anticipated day for everyone. “As a Grade 8, seeing the first team practice makes one wish to be part of the team; they also want to be part of the rugby day festivities and represent the school.”

Both stated that Rugby Day and playing in the matches is a dream for anyone at Graeme College who is passionate about the sport.

Looking at their future, Baloyi and Williams wish to pursue their careers in rugby.

“Win or lose, gain experience from it and improve for future games,” Williams told Grocott’s Mail.

Rugby Day finals

As spectators, comprising of learners and parents from schools around the Eastern Cape province as well as locals, flooded into the Graeme College school gates, the final day of the festival hosted a multitude of fixtures, including a comeback victory from Muir College against Cambridge High School 24-21.

Following this, Stirling High School encountered Hoërskool Framesby in a dominant win by Framesby 43-0.

There was a close encounter between Queens College and Pearson High School, with Pearson claiming the edge 19-11.

The last 2 fixtures hosted 1 Makhanda team, St Andrew’s College, taking victory over Brandwag Hoërskool in a 34-19 victory.

As spectators stood on the pavilion, chanting ‘amaGwijo’, showing their support for the teams, hosts, Graeme College’s first team fought till the last second on the pitch, and while they did not win their match against Selborne College, falling shy of Selborne College in a 14-07 defeat. Selborne was the overall winner of the tournament.

Despite the loss, Makhandans showed their support for the hosts, and that is the unity that Rugby Day aims to bring to the citizens of Makhanda.