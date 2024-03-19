Bronze for Sarah Baartman district in the Premier games

By Chris Totobela

Last weekend, Makana LFA under 19 teams represented Sarah Baartman district in the premier games held in East London. This came after the local boys won in the district trials held in Addo hosted by the Sundays River municipality a few weeks ago.

The team made every football fan in Makhanda proud despite finishing third overall. In the first game, they fell short as they were narrowly defeated by Chris Hani district by two goals to one but went on to win the next two games against Joe Gqabi and Alfred Nzo districts by 1-0 and 2-1, respectively.

Head coach Asanda Koliti was pleased with his team’s performance. “These boys did very well considering the short space of time we had to prepare the team. Coming third against the best teams in the province is a huge achievement, and we will have something to build on for the next edition of these games,” he said.

The team came home with a bronze medal behind silver medalist Chris Hani and eventual winners Nelson Mandela Bay district.

Our boys made a great effort, showing how much talent Makhanda has.