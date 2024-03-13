Swallows held Lily White to a draw

By Chesley Daniels

The Sedru Champs Swallows lock horns with EPRU Grand Challenge outfit Lily White in a pre-season friendly encounter on Saturday, 9 March, at the Albany Sports Club, ending in a 10-10 draw after the final whistle. Lily White took a narrow 5-3 lead at halftime.

This was the first official game for both clubs for 2024 as they prepared for the Eastern Province Rugby Union (EPRU) 2024 season, which will see both clubs competing in their respective league competitions.

In hot and humid weather conditions on Saturday, a decent crowd from both teams came in numbers to support their boys as the rugby season officially kicks off for both clubs. Swallows were the hosts and eager to take revenge against Lily White, who beat Swallows 26-18 at the Oval last year. The game started at a high tempo and intensity as both teams were eager to get under each other’s skins and to get some game time before the league kicks off. The clash was also well played and was a close, competitive contest until the final whistle. The first half was a see-saw affair as both teams made numerous unforced errors due to rustiness and the fact that it was their first game of the season. Both teams looked extremely hungry and eager, and the skill and talent on the day were just unique. Some brilliant structured play and individual brilliance were executed on the day, from the main curtain-raiser with the 1st Reserves until the main game.

There were numerous scoring opportunities in the first half, and changes were bagging due to handling errors over-eagerly. The visitors scored an unconverted try, and a penalty from vice-captain and centre Bradley Christian brought the score to 5-3 in favour of the Blues at the break.

Swallows came out firing in the second half and continued their scrum dominance with their powerful forward pack, putting the Grand Challenge pack under enormous pressure at scrum time. The physical battle continued as both sides’ discipline resulted in several yellow cards being issued for various infringements. Swallows took the lead for the first time in the match when they scored a converted try to take a 10-5 lead. Most of the second half saw Swallows hang on to their lead until the 35th minute. With less than 5 minutes remaining on the clock, the hosts were smelling victory as they were in charge of the game and dominated matters with territorial and possession. In the game’s dying moments and with Lily White escaping with a penalty inside their 22m area, they managed to escape the danger zone and took play inside Swallows’ 22m area. Repeated infringements by Swallows saw the visitors claw their way closer to the try line in search of the winning try. With numerous phases launched by Blues for some time, the wall eventually broke, and an overlap saw the visitors score close to the corner to level matters at 10-10 with a kick to come. Athule Rooi stepped forward to take the winning conversion, but it went wide of the right-hand upright pole. The conversion was missed, and the game ended on 10-10.

Swallows should be disappointed not to have clinched the game and pulled and upset over the Grand Challenge side, while credit must go to Lily White, who never gave up and won it in the end. A great game of rugby came to an end, and both teams are now looking forward to their subsequent pre-season encounters before the league starts.

Other Scores:

Brumbies 1st beat OC (20-12) Rosebuds beat Booysens Pride (29-20)

Upcoming Fixtures