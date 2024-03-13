EC Premier Mabuyane aims for economic growth and women empowerment ahead of elections

By Migcobo Majali and Nondumiso Thwala

On International Women’s Day, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane addressed business owners, professionals and academics at the Provincial Manifesto Engagement session, which was held at the Royal St Andrews Hotel in Port Alfred on 8 March. This event was also in preparation for the manifesto launch the following day.

The event addressed pertinent issues regarding the province’s economic progress and development. In their 2024 manifesto, the ANC promises to invest in the country’s development in various ways to ensure economic growth.

According to Mabuyane, various government projects aim to boost the province’s socioeconomic issues, such as the R33 billion a year social grant received by the province. Mabuyane adds that there are other projects that the government is working on to help boost the local economy, including the R10 billion Nelson Mandela Bay waterfront project.

Speaking on economic growth, advocate Andile Mini suggests expanding domestic industries, such as agriculture, can assist the province.

“If we look at the Eastern Cape as a province, more than 70% of our land is agricultural land, and agriculture alone employs more 21 000 in the province. The key question that should be asked is whether the Eastern Cape is an agricultural province,” said Mini. “Why are we not exploiting the opportunities arising from agriculture?”

Entrepreneur and president of the Black Business Forum, Luthando Bara, spoke on critical and pressing matters that hinder business owners and the ANC from reaching its maximum potential. This includes the party taking accountability for its failures and not keeping its promises to the people. Despite his criticism, he voiced his support for the ANC and highlighted the party’s potential for change.

“We want an organisation that has integrity, a government which keeps its promises, and we need black business professionals to be given equal opportunities, like their white counterparts.”

He also asked the government to give land to business owners so they can build office spaces, as they often face eviction if they fail to pay rent by the end of the month.

Responding to Bara’s concerns, Mabuyane revealed that the ANC’s leadership is steering the country through the National Democratic Revolution programme. This initiative aims to shift power dynamics from the white minority to the majority, fostering a non-racial, democratic and unified nation.

Keeping to the Women’s Day theme, Bara also addressed the need for women’s empowerment and protection in the workplace. He emphasised that the man also must protect females from discrimination and harassment.

Addressing the audience, Mabuyane also touched on Bara’s message about women’s protection and empowerment.

“Together, we can forge women’s equality. Collectively, we can all inspire inclusion. Let us all celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness about discrimination, and take action to drive gender parity.”

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, Mabuyane said that various policies are tailored to give women rights and promote equity.

“We must remind people about International Women’s Day and how far the country has come regarding women’s rights. That is why we must ensure that all policies bring about equity, equality and inclusivity,” said Mabuyane.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, Mabuyane addressed three critical issues faced by the Makana Municipality: water, infrastructure and holding the municipality accountable for lack of service delivery.

On the water issue, Mabuyane says that they are working with the Department of Water Affairs to deal with the “chronic issue”.

He adds that they hope to fix the town, especially the potholes in the township.

Mabuyane told Grocott’s Mail that interventions, such as consequence management, will hold the municipality accountable for lack of service delivery. “I have told the mayor [Yandiswa Vara] that if employees [such CFOs, municipal managers and so forth]don’t perform, there should be consequences management,” he said.