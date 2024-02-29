Reviewing History

By Farirai Dangwa and Andile Mfundisi

On a warm Wednesday afternoon in Makhanda, we essentially barged in on Professor Paul Maylam to interview him about his upcoming lecture for the 120th anniversary of Rhodes University. With sincere energy, he graciously agreed to do an interview even though it was close to lunchtime. We were able to get a small glimpse into his illustrious history as, well, a historian. Paul Maylam is a decorated historian who has delved into the deep-rooted politics and the history of Rhodes University and apartheid South Africa.

Upon walking into his research space, we were greeted with his inviting spirit, which most would not have had on that hot day. Born in England, Maylam moved to South Africa to live with his family in former Grahamstown, now Makhanda. After spending four years at Rhodes University, he was granted a scholarship to do his post-graduate studies in Ontario, Canada, at Queens University. Here, his history PhD supervisor, Arthur Keppel-Jones, a former South African citizen, inspired him to research Rhodes University’s founder, Cecil John Rhodes. Before this, Maylam had no interest in researching or becoming a historian. This was the catalyst of his five decades as a historical researcher.

When asked about how he gained his knowledge of the South African landscape at the time, he says that most of it came from engaging with his fellow students while studying at the university. “I think for students, there needs to be a spirit of questioning, curiosity, and a desire to discover more about the country and the world. To be able to see the world differently when they leave university from the time they came.” Maylam states.

Maylam has a particular way of speaking. He does not just answer the question. The manner in which he expands on questions proves how well-spoken he is, and his years of experience shine through. He has written six books and edited a seventh, and he has never shied away from being critical of the university’s practices and history. He says, “When I wrote the history of Rhodes University, I didn’t just write a celebratory history because there is quite a lot to criticize about the university’s past. One always has to have a critical eye; however positive you might feel about a particular subject, there is always a reason to be critical.” The professor refers to himself as a critical historian, which means that he always reviews his topics with criticism because there is always something to criticize. Maylam challenges us as journalists, saying that we must be taught to be critical of journalistic practices.

Maylam reiterates his passion for writing when he says, “I am at my happiest when I am writing. I would rather be writing than doing anything else.” His enthusiasm for historical research is further discussed when he states that he has been working on an upcoming project. Professor Maylam let us in on his new research project about former President Thabo Mbeki’s mother, Epainette Nomaka Mbeki.

Overall, meeting with Professor Maylam proved to be an enjoyable experience. It was brief but enjoyable. We both left the interview room feeling less nervous than when we entered.

In celebration of the RU120 anniversary, Professor Paul Maylam will be giving a lecture on the intellectual history of Rhodes University. The lecture, ‘Decoding the Legacy,’ will be on Friday, 1 March, at Eden Grove, Red, at 17:30.