Legacy of Ayanda Kota shall live on, say followers of the popular activist

By Luvuyo Mjekula

People from all walks of life attended Makhanda activist Ayanda Kota’s memorial service on Wednesday.

From religious and political leaders to representatives from educational institutions, civic associations and the sporting fraternity.

Scores of ordinary members of the community were also present, joined by members of Kota’s Unemployed People’s Movement (UPM) and Makana Citizens Front (MCF).

All packed the Ethiopian Episcopal Church in Raglan Road.

Their message was unequivocal: Kota’s legacy will live on.

“We are saying the role [Kota] played for Makhanda’s community, we will continue to play. We will carry on with the struggle the way Ayanda did,” said Sibongile Portia Jonas of the Isikhalo Womxns Movement.

Speaking on behalf of the ANC, Mabhuti Matyumza, who is also the speaker of the Makana Council, said the ANC had also lost a leader in Kota. He said Kota represented the voice of the voiceless.

“Comrade Kota remains one of the respected leaders, not only in Makana but throughout the country.”

Makana mayor Yandiswa Vara praised Kota despite perceptions of a sour relationship between him and the Makana Municipality. “People might see us as enemies or think we are fighting with Ayanda. But the reality is we were reliant on Ayanda. We are all beneficiaries of Ayanda’s struggles. He fought for all of us.”

Vara said what made the loss even more painful was the fact that when Kota passed away, the killer of his friend, Jeff Budaza, was still at large. Budaza was gunned down at his home in Joza after he had reportedly raised suspicions of corrupt activities in Makana.

Meanwhile, local Democratic Alliance leader Luvuyo Sizani spoke proudly about Kota’s strong personality. He told the emotional audience that he met Kota through his activism. “He was a very outspoken person – he stood his ground for what he believed in. He was never shaken. He was a fierce person, not easily intimidated. He knew his story very well. He was a very humble individual – he always greeted you with a smile.”

Sizani continued: “Ayanda was very disciplined – I’ve never heard that Ayanda was in a fight or that he swore at a person. He was very diligent – he was a good networker.”

Sizani said when he arrived at Settlers Hospital, where Kota had been admitted, he was told certain people had arrived and arranged for Kota to be transferred to a private hospital. “That’s Ayanda,” he said.

According to Sizani, Kota sacrificed for the community. “As politicians, we are very selfish. He fought for the community of Makana until his last day.”

Xolisa Runeli of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Port Alfred lauded his friend for standing for the truth. At one point, he recalled, Kota had angered a section of the community when he spoke out against mob justice whereby ‘amaphara’ (criminals) were severely beaten up after being caught by groups of community members. “He was hated for it, but he stood for the truth. Comrade Kota loved a black person, and he was willing to stand for a black person’s truth.”

Runeli said a black person’s life mattered to Kota.

Various speakers from organisations, including Makana Legends, Makana Local Football Association, LGBTQI+ Movement, East Cape Midlands College, Rhodes University, Botshabelo Unemployed People’s Movement, the South African Police Service and Assumption Development Centre, shared messages of solidarity.

Kota will be buried at the Indoor Sports Centre in Joza on Saturday, 2 March.