Motivation starts with education, says local businessman Malwande Bebeza

By Linda Pona

In a dim room at Nompumelelo Hall in Joza, entrepreneurs and youth were privy to a screening of “Intellectual Giants of the Eastern Cape”, a film which highlights the Eastern Cape’s Black intellectuals who lived through colonialism and apartheid. Despite their circumstances, these ‘giants’ impacted society and education.

This was a perfect way to start a Thursday morning awards ceremony for youth and business people participating in the SEF project with The Learning Trust through the ADC in Joza. This is because the filmmaker and director of the film, Dr Alette Schoon, once stated that it is “made to inspire young people of today to realise that they are part of a broader tradition that goes way back.”

The Social Employment Fund (SEF) project started in July 2022, where different youth were placed in various sectors of Makhanda, such as schools and small businesses, says SEF coordinator Siposetu Bekwa. She adds that the project aimed “to change the stigma around unemployment in Makhanda and give young people sustainable skills so that they could use those skills to change their lives and educate others.”

ADC manager Masonwabe Nduna says that through the project, they have created work opportunities for the young people of Makhanda. “This has instilled a sense of hope for the youth of Makhanda.”

Bekwa adds that more than 120 participants got employment through the project, but not all received certificates due to the duration of their work. “We awarded those who worked from 6 – 12 months. Eighty participants were awarded certificates today.”

As an experienced businessman, Ward 2 councillor Ramie Xonxa said, “You must know that success is a perpetual growth.”

Xonxa also encouraged the participants to add value to society with their acquired skills.

“Success isn’t doing things you shouldn’t; it’s doing things you know you have to do.”

Echoing Xonxa’s words, Granny’s Gingerbeer business owner, Malwande Bebeza, says that to succeed, one needs discipline, which has helped him grow in business.

Bebeza adds that the other two ingredients for success are personal development and the ability to take massive action. “Our businesses stay small because we don’t take big action [and]get out of a hustling mentality because [then]we will always depend on such programmes.”

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, Bebeza says the programme has helped him expand his gingerbeer business. “I managed to employ support staff.”

Sinethemba Leve, a manager at JusAqua, a water purifying company, says the programme assisted them with worker salaries. He adds that the programme required participants to record their daily activities and the work they completed, exposing them to a tech-savvy way of running a business.

Assistant teacher Bukiwe Ncetani says that she helps learners who need extra assistance at school improve their marks and develop holistically. She says that being placed at a school by the SEF project has also assisted her in gaining confidence in the classroom because it was her first time helping children. “I was once a kid, so it not that difficult; I knew how to treat [them]and what I had to do.”

Nontuthuzelo Majikana, an assistant teacher, says that the programme has helped her gain confidence to speak in front of a class. She adds that when she looks at her class, she sees herself in them, especially the shy learners and her experience has allowed her to help them grow into confident children.