Art of New Beginnings: Inaugural event sets the stage for journalism summit

By Anga-Anganda Bushwana

Rhodes University’s School of Journalism and Media Studies embarked on a groundbreaking initiative, hosting the inaugural “Art of New Beginnings” event at Barratt Lecture Hall on 23 February 2024.

This endeavour aimed to welcome first-year students while fostering connections among journalists and academics, transcending the boundaries of experience and embracing the spirit of starting anew.

Draped in academic gowns, the lecturers of the Journalism School set the tone for the event, symbolising the gravity of the occasion. The gathering witnessed the presence of a distinguished guest, award-winning journalist Chriselda Lewis, who took the stage to share insights that resonated with aspiring journalists and seasoned professionals alike.

In her address, Lewis, a Walter Sisulu University alumna, emphasised the significance of fearlessly asking the tough questions and speaking truth to power. “As journalists, our role is not just to report; it is to challenge, question, and unearth the uncomfortable truths that society needs to confront,” she asserted.

Dr Jeanne du Toit, the Head of the Journalism School, added to the event’s significance by announcing an upcoming Journalism Summit scheduled for April. This summit aims to create a supportive space for journalists and academics, addressing the challenges faced by journalism in South Africa. “The summit will be a pivotal platform for collaboration, providing a united front to overcome obstacles in the field,” said du Toit.

Highlighting the importance of inclusivity, du Toit shared that inviting Lewis as a speaker was deliberate. “Chriselda’s association with Walter Sisulu University adds a layer of inclusivity, showcasing that excellence in journalism transcends institutional boundaries. Her fearless approach to journalism aligns with our commitment to nurturing courageous and truth-seeking journalists,” she stated.

The event served as a prelude to the upcoming Journalism Summit, set to become an annual event. The aspiration is clear. As the Grocott’s Mail reporter sat in the lecture hall, she knew what the mandate was: to build a community where journalists and academics collaborate, share experiences, and collectively address the challenges that shape the landscape of journalism in South Africa.

In the spirit of new beginnings, attendees left with a profound message encapsulated in the isiXhosa saying, “uzungoyiki ukuqala ekuqaleni” – never be afraid to start over again. The “Art of New Beginnings” has set the stage for a transformative journey in journalism, where each start is not just a step forward but a collective leap toward a resilient and united future.