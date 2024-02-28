Salem took double honours in GCB League

By Chesley Daniels

On Saturday, both Salem 1st and 2nd were crowned as the new Grahamstown Cricket Board’s (GCB ) 1st and 2nd League champions for the 2023/2024 season, respectively.

Both teams won their respective last-round fixtures and ended on top of the Log with a clear margin ahead of the second-placed teams. Salem 1st also won the GCB 1st League back in 2022. The champions deserved to be crowned overall winners as they played brilliant cricket throughout the season. Nick Wilmot was the star performer for the Salem 1st xi with the bat and scored many runs, including three centuries. Buster Brotherton and Marquin Loutz made the ep rural side and represented Salem.

Salem 1st vs Sidbury – Salem Cricket Ground

Salem 281 All Out (42 Overs)

Marquin Loutz 85

Buster Brotherton 53

Bradley Wilmot 42

Ed Butler 29

Sidbury 110 All Out

C Pieterse 3/12 (2)

Bradley Wilmot 2/10 (5)

Leard King 2/52 (10)

Man of the Match: Marquin Loutz

Result: Salem Won By 171 Runs + Bonus Point

Sidbury 2nd Vs Salem 2nd – Sidbury Cricket Ground

Sidbury 165 All Out

Mike Mattison 4/47 (9.3)

Rob Davies 2/8 (10)

S Blom 2/15 (6)

Royden Horne 2/46 (6)

Salem 166/7 (44.2)

R Labuschagne 36*

T Scheepers 34

C Labuschangne 31*

O Were 15

Man of the Match: Mike Mattison

Result: Salem won by 3 Wickets

Station Hill vs Rainbows – Hospital Field

Station Hill 383 All Out (47)

Rudy Williams 109

Franklin Jacobs 67

Zee Jayi 50

Sipho Saki 35

Cody Jones 26*

Roy Mwalo 24

Rainbows 34 All Out (10.4)

Franklin Jacobs 5/15 (5)

Sipho Saki 3/7 (2)

Man of the Match: Franklin Jacobs

Result: Station Hill won by 350 Runs + Bonus Point

Manley Flats vs Swallows – Manleys

Swallows 282 (50)

Luvane Daniels 107

Ludwe Bavuma 64

Manleys 50/2 (19) – Rain and bad lighting, game called off

Final GCB 1st Log

Salem – 64.5 (12) Southwell – 50.4 (12) Cuylerville – 45.6 (12) Willows – 40.8 (12) Sidbury – 22.66 (12) Rhodes – 16 (12) Makana Sona – 2.66 (12)

GCB 2nd League