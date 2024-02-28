Salem took double honours in GCB League

By Chesley Daniels
On Saturday, both Salem 1st and 2nd were crowned as the new Grahamstown Cricket Board’s (GCB ) 1st and 2nd League champions for the 2023/2024 season, respectively.
Both teams won their respective last-round fixtures and ended on top of the Log with a clear margin ahead of the second-placed teams. Salem 1st also won the GCB 1st League back in 2022. The champions deserved to be crowned overall winners as they played brilliant cricket throughout the season. Nick Wilmot was the star performer for the Salem 1st xi with the bat and scored many runs, including three centuries. Buster Brotherton and Marquin Loutz made the ep rural side and represented Salem.
Salem 1st vs Sidbury – Salem Cricket Ground
Salem 281 All Out (42 Overs)
- Marquin Loutz 85
- Buster Brotherton 53
- Bradley Wilmot 42
- Ed Butler 29
Sidbury 110 All Out
- C Pieterse 3/12 (2)
- Bradley Wilmot 2/10 (5)
- Leard King 2/52 (10)
Man of the Match: Marquin Loutz
Result: Salem Won By 171 Runs + Bonus Point
Sidbury 2nd Vs Salem 2nd – Sidbury Cricket Ground
Sidbury 165 All Out
- Mike Mattison 4/47 (9.3)
- Rob Davies 2/8 (10)
- S Blom 2/15 (6)
- Royden Horne 2/46 (6)
Salem 166/7 (44.2)
- R Labuschagne 36*
- T Scheepers 34
- C Labuschangne 31*
- O Were 15
Man of the Match: Mike Mattison
Result: Salem won by 3 Wickets
Station Hill vs Rainbows – Hospital Field
Station Hill 383 All Out (47)
- Rudy Williams 109
- Franklin Jacobs 67
- Zee Jayi 50
- Sipho Saki 35
- Cody Jones 26*
- Roy Mwalo 24
Rainbows 34 All Out (10.4)
- Franklin Jacobs 5/15 (5)
- Sipho Saki 3/7 (2)
Man of the Match: Franklin Jacobs
Result: Station Hill won by 350 Runs + Bonus Point
Manley Flats vs Swallows – Manleys
Swallows 282 (50)
- Luvane Daniels 107
- Ludwe Bavuma 64
Manleys 50/2 (19) – Rain and bad lighting, game called off
Final GCB 1st Log
- Salem – 64.5 (12)
- Southwell – 50.4 (12)
- Cuylerville – 45.6 (12)
- Willows – 40.8 (12)
- Sidbury – 22.66 (12)
- Rhodes – 16 (12)
- Makana Sona – 2.66 (12)
GCB 2nd League
- Salem – 55.71 (10)
- Sidbury – 45.55 (10)
- Station Hill – 45 (10)
- Cuylerville – 28.75 (10)
- Southwell – 31.42 (10)
- Kenton – 27.13 (10)
- Port Alfred – 26.25 (10)
- Manley Flats – 23.74 (10)
- Swallows – 17.14 (8)
- Tiger Titans – 9 (9)
- Rainbows – 0 (9)