Black Tiger claws his way back to the ring after a long break

By Chris Totobela

Makhanda’s very own champion, Mzoxolo “Black Tiger” Ndwayana, affectionately known as The General or Bokoloshe by his die-hard fans, returns to action after a two-year break.

Ndwayana’s last fight was against Nicholas Juke of Ghana in 2022 in Kariega. The two boxers clashed in a Welterweight international bout over eight rounds, which Ndwayana won by knockout in the last round.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, Ndwayana explained his decision to take some time off from the sport: “After the passing of my father and mentor, I had to deal with a lot of stuff, and the reality of his passing had not sunk in well. I also had to perform my cultural and traditional duties and make sure that I fulfilled all my obligations, as it would have been very difficult for me to concentrate on my boxing career while I had to do a lot of things on the traditional side.”

He adds, “I also failed to renew my boxing license as I missed the deadline for registration, and that meant that I had to wait a little longer to get back into the ring.”

Ndwayana was not wholly lost to boxing; he helped his father’s club boxers during their fights. He also used his time off boxing wisely as he obtained his coaching and management license, which will allow him to train and coach youngsters when he decides to hang up his gloves. The Black Tiger is now hard at training, preparing for his long-awaited return to the ring.

He confirmed that he has already been contacted by a few promoters who would like to facilitate his return after a long layoff and might be in action as early as June. He is still the reigning Eastern Cape Welterweight champion, as no one ever contested his title and has never been challenged nor mandated by Boxing South Africa to defend it.

He has taken all the necessary steps, completed all the medical check-ups, and is now ready to go and do what he does best: knocking out opponents. He called upon all his supporters to rally behind him:” I want to tell all my supporters in Makhanda and everywhere else that the general is back, and I need them to walk with me every step of the way as I am making my move back to the ring. I promise them that I will give my all and make them proud again.”

These are the most excellent news for all boxing lovers in Makhanda and nationwide, and Ndwayana needs every one of them more than before.