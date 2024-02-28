EP are the new CSA rural champs

By Chesley Daniels

Eastern Province (EP) Rural Cricket Team returned from a highly successful tournament in the Western Cape, where they were declared the Rural Cricket South Africa (RCSA) Coastal winners and were deservedly crowned the Champions of 2024.

EP took a solid, balanced team down to the tournament and returned with the prestigious prize, making the Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) and Eastern Province Cricket (EPC) proud. They played excellent cricket, were consistent throughout the week, and put in profound and entertaining performances.

The teams that participated in the tournament were Boland, Border Villages, Border Country, Border Aloes, Kei, SWD, EP Midlands and EP Rural.

EP won 4 out of their 5 matches and narrowly lost to Boland in their only defeat in the tournament. However, EP met Boland again in the Final on the last day, beating the favourites and defending Champs by 7 runs. Cariston Haarhof made history with his first appointment as captain, winning the tournament and was a very pleased and delightful captain. He praised the whole team and management for a complete team effort and thanked everyone for contributing to the event’s success.

Summarised Scores:

Day 1 – EP VS SWD (50 0vers)

SWD 128 all out (38.1)

Lakhanya Sam 3/14 (7)

Jurie Norval 3/40 (9)

James Norval 2/23 (8)

Buster Brotherton 2/1 (1.1)

EP 130/7

Brian Upman 51

Buster Brotherton 24

Cariston Haarhof 21

Man of the match: Brian Upman

Result: EP won by 3 wickets

Day 2 – EP VS KEI (50 overs)

EP 249 (49)

Buster Brotherton 55

Cariston Haarhof 46

Duane Brown 27*

Brian Upman 18

Kei 104 (34.4)

Jurie Norval 2/26 (5)

Sphamandla Mungeka 2/16 (4)

Buster Brotherton 2/4 (2.3)

Duane Brown 1/8 (6)

James Norval 1/18 (8)

Marquin Loutz 1/9 (5)

Lakhanya Sam 1/14 (4)

Man of the match: Buster Brotherton

Result: EP won by 144 runs + Bonus Point

Day 3 – EP VS Boland (T20)

Boland 80 All Out

Marquin Loutz 4/7 (3)

Jurie Norval 2/13 (4)

Buster Brotherton 1/4 (3)

Sphamandla Mungeka 1/15 (3)

EP 71 All Out

Jongile Kilani 23

Duane Brown 15*

Result: Boland won by 9 Runs

Day 3 – EP VS EP Midlands (T20)

Ep 183/3 (20)

Buster Brotherton 59

Josh Van Rensburg 55

Brian Upman 39*

Cariston Haarhof 15*

EP Midlands 69 (17.3)

Duane Brown 2/8 (3)

Buster Brotherton 2/2 (0.3)

Lakhanya Sam 1/8 (3)

Josh Van Rensburg 1/9 (2)

Sphamandla Mungeka 1/20 (2)

Man of the Match: Buster Brotherton

Result: EP won by 114 Runs + Bonus Point

Day 4 – EP VS Boland – Final (T20)

EP 101/6 (20)

Josh Van Rensburg 25

Jurie Norval 18

Marquin Loutz 15*

Jongile Kilani 12

Boland 94/5 (20)

Buster Brotherton 1/9 (4)

Marquin Loutz 1/13 (4)

Jurie Norval 1/19 (4)

Lakhanya Sam 1/28 (4)

Man Of The Match: Marquin Loutz

Result: EP won by 7 Runs

Most Runs for EP:

Buster Brotherton – 141 @ 28.2 avg Brian Upman – 129 @ 32.2 avg Cariston Haarhof – 85 @ 21.2 avg Josh Van Rensburg – 82 @ 27.3 Duane Brown – 41 @ 20.5

Most Wickets for EP: