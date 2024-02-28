    Thursday, February 29
    OUR TOWN

    What’s On – 29 February – 7 March

    What's on

    POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/REPEAT EVENTS

    Friday, 1 –  Saturday, 2 March

    Table Too Mexican Evening
    A delicious spread of Mexican food including a Tostada (crispy tortilla stacked with chorizo in a rich tomato sauce, guacamole, cheddar, feta and sour cream, Chicken in a Molé sauce of roasted chillies, almonds, chocolate, cinnamon and raisins with rice and Salad Rosaura (red cabbage, pineapple, spinach, beetroot, macadamia nuts in a creamy feta dressing), Caramel custard flan with orange rind and port. Vegetarian option: Vegetarian enchilada.
    @ 16 Donkin Street
    19:30 for 20:00
    For bookings, contact 0826718558 / 0839602366
    R220pp

    Thursday, 14 – Thursday, 21 March

    Ubuhlanti: The solution Oriented Platform Experience
    There will be an exhibition and panel discussions from various collaborators. The platform experience will have a visual art installation showcasing various mediums such as painting, sculpture, print-making, performance, beadwork, and craft by our Makhanda-based artists. This will also be a networking opportunity for industry professionals, practitioners, and scholars to exchange ideas and explore alternative modes of being.
    @ The Black Power Station, Industrial Area
    RSVP at your earliest convenience
    For more info, contact 0824113404 or theblackpowerstation@gmail.com 

    Sunday, 17 March
    Devine Imibono
    18:00
    R100

    Sunday, 17 March
    Sandla Somphefumlo
    18:00
    R100

    Tuesday, 19 March
    Umakhulu Nolwazi Lwenkaba
    16:30 – 18:00
    Free entry

    Tuesday, 19 March
    Zane – Songs of the Calabash
    18:00
    R100

    Thursday, 21 March
    Wamkelwa
    Isingqi Sakwantu – The African Music Experience.
    17:00
    R100

    THIS WEEK

    THURSDAY, 29 FEBRUARY
    U3A
    Our speaker this week will be Professor Magaret  Blackie. We remember the riveting lecture she gave us in August last year, and this week’s one is likely to be just as stimulating. As the highly trained scientist she is (among her many other accomplishments), Mags will address the topic: “Scientific knowledge may be objective, but that does not mean scientists are.” That should get us thinking!
    @ Grahamstown Bowling Club
    10:00 – 11:00
    Free entry

    Alzheimer’s Talk
    Prof Santi Daya will give a free public talk on Alzheimer’s disease at Brookshaw Home.
    Alzheimer’s is something we are experiencing more often nowadays, so it will be helpful for us to hear more about it from One Who Knows! This an open meeting, so all interested are welcome to attend. To find parking on Donkin Street, please aim to be there by two o’clock.
    @ Brookshaw Old Age Home
    14:15
    Free entry

    Grahamstown Bridge Club
    @ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
    13:15 for 13:30
    Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322
    R15 non-members | R10 members

    Reddits Poetry
    2024 is a leap year! What better way to spend the extra day than reading poetry? Join us for an open mic of poetry. Read or perform your poems or work by other poets that you like. Or just listen. All are welcome.
    @ Amazwi Museum, 25A Worcester Street
    17:30 for 18:00 Live | 18:00 Zoom
    Contact Crystal at c.warren@amazwi.museum | info@amazwi.museum | 0466227042
    Free entry

    Acoustic Cafè
    Welcome to our first show of 2024. The show is a tribute to the life and work of Professor Andrew Tracey. Andrew influenced an immeasurable number of musicians around the world, and we have invited a few of them from Makhanda to join us. Songs and instrumentals will be performed by individuals and a group arranged by Geoffrey Tracey. Musicians include Geoffrey Tracey, Christian Carver, Zanethemba Mdyogolo, Rick van Heerden, Seretse Monei, and James Fourie. Cash Bar and meals available from Gino’s Restaurant.
    @ The Vic, Victoria Hotel 8 New Street
    18:30
    Hennie 0834457833 or The Vic/Ginos 0635425003
    R30 Adults | R 20 Students

    Thursday Pool Competition
    @ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
    18:30 – 19:00
    Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689
    Free entry

    Let Your Artistry Speak
    Special poetry performance and open mic night.
    @ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
    21:00
    Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689
    R50 entry fee

    FRIDAY, 1 MARCH

    SARS Assistance with Tax Returns
    SARS will be in Middleburg to assist you with tax returns, supporting document submissions, and general enquiries. Please bring your identity document, proof of income – all IRP5/IT3 (a) and IT3 (b) certificates, proof of deductions, E-Filing username & password, and a smartphone/laptop/tablet (if using digital channels).
    @ Grahamstown Town Hall (Municipal offices near Birches)
    08:00 – 16:00
    Free entry 

    Emeritus Professor Paul Maylam Lecture
    Accomplished historian, Emeritus Professor Paul Maylam, author of six books and co-editor of a seventh, will give a seminal lecture on the intellectual history of Rhodes University as part of the university’s 120th anniversary celebrations. Billed as a highlight of year-long events, the lecture will be a moment for reflection for students, staff, alumni, funders, researchers, and friends of our university. It will be an opportunity to learn about the university’s scholarly pedigree over time and to note the contributions that it has made to South African society and humanity generally. RU120 Project Coordinator Dr. Luzuko Jacobs said, Please join us for a thought-provoking exploration of Rhodes University’s intellectual trajectory.
    @ Eden Grove Red, Rhodes University or Live Stream: https://bit.ly/MAYLAMLECTURE
    17:30
    Free entry

    The HA! Man Show
    A spontaneous burst of energy and feeling, flowing from cello strings through voice, keys, and movement, accompanied by virtual orchestras that embrace a full world of musical tradition. Food is provided at the venue, so this will be a dinner show.
    @ The Red Apple Farmstall and Eatery, Shop1, No.1, 2nd Avenue, Bushmans River
    18:30
    Please book directly with Sabine on 066 013 0875 as booking is essential
    Early bird bookings R100 | R130 thereafter | 6 or more per booking: only R80 pp.

    Live Music with Gary Ford
    Performing a wide range of Rock, Folk, and Blues covers.
    @ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street
    18:00 – 21:00
    0466222324
    Free entry

    Live Music: Reggae Night
    The Ancient Monarchy presents Reggae Night selectors, with performances by Terror Mason, Psalm 87, Third Generation, and many others.
    @ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
    21:00
    0717007499
    R30 at the door

    SATURDAY, 2 MARCH

    Parkrun
    5km run or walk
    Family-friendly
    Dogs on leads are welcome
    @ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
    07:45 for 08:00
    Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

    Red Rent Party
    Live performance by Zane and African vibes with Lou.
    @ Red Cafe
    17:00 – 21:00
    Contact: 0832951982 or 0466228384
    R50 gets you a free drink and entry

    Live Music: The Walters Clan
    Come join The Walters Clan music band as they perform pop, reggae, dance, jazzy & R&B music.
    @ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
    20:00 – 23:00
    Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689
    R50 entry fee

    SUNDAY, 3 MARCH

    Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew
    Join us for a local hike in Makhanda, followed by a social braai at Smokey Moon Backpackers. Payment Details: M Dyalomu, 1316468753, Capitec Bank, Capitec Cellphone: 0836411279, and Reference: Name and surname. Payments are to be made by Friday. Bring your own drinks. Any Dietary preferences can be communicated in advance.
    @ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)
    07:00
    Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712
    R70 for braai

    MONDAY, 4 MARCH

    Bring Your Craft
    Weekly time to hang out and enjoy crafting and company.
    @ Red Cafe, 127a High Street, Upstairs
    15:00 – 18:00
    Contact Lou on 0832951982 or 0466228384
    Free entry

    TUESDAY, 5 MARCH

    Texas Holdem Poker
    The only legal game in town
    @ SSS, 19b New Street
    17:30 for 18:00
    R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

    ISEA Creative Writing Course
    Meeting for the ISEA’s creative writing course. Sign up and find out what it’s about. The first official class is on 12 March (a 15-week course run during term time). All welcome.
    @ St Peters building, Rhodes University (next to Eden Grove)
    18:00
    Contact: isea@ru.ac.za
    Free entry

    Pub Quiz
    Join us for a fun evening of trivia
    @ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
    19:00
    Table bookings: 046 622 5002
    R40 per person (Cash only)

    WEDNESDAY, 6 MARCH

    Karaoke Night
    Sing your heart out
    @ SSS, 19b New Street
    20:30 for 21:00
    Free entry

    Friends of the Library lecture by Wesley Gush
    Come and join us as we talk about “Weird and Wonderful Birds”, focusing on the unusual and interesting behaviour of certain birds.
    @ Amazwi Museum, 25A Worcester Street
    17:30
    Contact Sue Rionda 0727427230
    Free entry
    THURSDAY, 7 MARCH

    U3A
    Come and hear!
    @ Grahamstown Bowling Club
    10:00-11:00
    R5 entry fee

    Grahamstown Bridge Club
    @ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
    13:15 for 13:30
    Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322
    R15 non-members | R10 members

    The Spirit of Spain
    Classical guitar recital.
    @ The Beethoven Room (Rhodes Music Department)
    19:00
    Contact the Music Society of Makhanda (d.samson@sacschool.com)
    R100 adults | R80 pensioners | R50 tertiary students | School pupils and MSM Season Ticket holders free

    Thursday Pool Competition
    @ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
    18:30 – 19:00
    Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689
    Free entry
    COMING SOON

    Saturday, 9 March – Taste and Create: Tie-Dye and Stencilling adult class. Learn different Tie-Dye techniques and how to create a stencil. Create something one of a kind for yourself or as a unique gift. @ Carinus Art Centre, 18A Donkin Street. Contact Lindi Louw 0727268938. R220 per class.

    Saturday, 9 March – Annual Bowls Tournament. The Bowls Day is held in partnership with the Albany Bowling Club, and we aim to raise much-needed funds for the operations of Child Welfare Grahamstown. We employ 7 Social Workers, 2 Social Auxiliary workers, and 1 Administrative officer in our town office. We also run a preschool for 70 children who are looked after by 6 ECD practitioners. We also operate a Cluster Foster Home Scheme in Joza Location, where we currently house 10 children who are looked after by 2 housemothers. We also run an after-school care program for 32 children in Joza Location and Hooggenoeg, where we help the children with reading and mathematics. Child Welfare Grahamstown has been operating in Grahamstown for 107 years, and we wish to continue this legacy by keeping our children free from the risk of harm @ Albany Bowling Club. Contact Sean at 0727306469 or Debs at 0716874531.

    Saturday, 9 March – The Foodie Loop. Three African street Restaurants, Revelations, Nics Nest, and The Fork & Dagger, are doing a travelling three-course meal! The food will be deliciously prepared with a wine paring (the wines will be advertised soon). You will start the experience at the Fork & Dagger with a mouth-watering starter of fajitas and fresh guacamole with salsa, you will walk to Revelations for a sensational main with the silkiest potatoes, and lastly, you will make your way back up the street to Nic’s Nest for some tantalizing blondies with a smooth, creamy and apricoty dessert. @ Starting at 49 African Street, the Fork & Dagger at 15:00. For booking, contact 082 801 2385. Price: R270 pp.

    Thursday, 14 March – WESSA Talk. WESSA Makhanda Branch, celebrating the theme “Water” in 2024, invites one and all to the Chris Nair talk, titled “Makana Emergency Water Capacity Intervention Program 2024: a means of long-term sustainability” Chris Nair’s talk will highlight the important water supply issues currently experienced by everyone in the Grahamstown’s community. @ Amazwi Auditorium, South African Museum of Literature, 25A Worcester Street, at 18:30. Costs: Adults R10 | Students R5 | Scholars Free | Wine per glass is R15.

    Saturday, 16 March – Kingswood College Hospice Music Trivia Dinner. The Kingswood College Concert Band has supported Hospice annually since 2010! Last year’s event (a Music Trivia evening) was enjoyed by all who attended, so we are doing it again this year. All funds raised go to Grahamstown & Sunshine Coast Hospice. @ Kingswood College High-Performance Centre, Burton Street, at 19:00. Contact Alke Bradfield (a.bradfield@kingswoodcollege.com) to book. Tickets cost R150 p/p or R1500 per table of 10 guests. 

    Friday, 22 March – Sunday, 24 March – Bathurst Agricultural Show. @ Showgrounds, Bathurst. Contact: 0636855117.

    BEHIND-THE-SCENES

    February Raffle
    Makana Vet Clinic Raffle
    Monthly raffle tickets on sale in aid of Makana Vet Clinic for outreach and sterilizations
    Tickets are on sale at Hi-Tec SeGino’s, Jeannie’s Hair Salon, Red Cafe, East Cape Pets, Makana Vet Clinic, and Gavroche Salon.
    Contact Lou at 0832951982 if you’d like to donate a prize or offer to be a ticket-selling venue.
    Tickets are R10

    Every Saturday
    Grahamstown Feral Cat Project
    We now have our bookshop where you can browse a small but nice selection of preloved books. All monies raised will go towards sterilizing feral cats and the costs of rescuing abandoned adults or kittens in foster care. All donations will be gratefully accepted and can be dropped at the shop.
    @ CES building, next door to Nic’s nest at 65 African Street
    09:00 – 12:00
    Bernadette Emslie (073 277 0577)
    R10 upwards per book (Cash only)

    Fridays | 23 February – 22 March
    Stations of the Cross
    Prepare for Easter in a significant way. Meditation during Lent.
    @ ST Patricks Church, 47 Hill Street
    06:30 – 7:00
    Free entry

