Rhodes University celebrates 120 years

By Anga-Anganda Bushwana

As Rhodes University commemorates its 120th anniversary, it’s not merely a celebration of history but a reaffirmation of values and commitments. Grocott’s Mail had the privilege of speaking with Professor Sizwe Mabizela, the Vice-Chancellor, whose insights shed light on the institution’s unwavering dedication to accessible education, zero tolerance to gender-based violence, and collaboration with the local community.

Amidst the festivities, Professor Mabizela emphasised Rhodes’ fundamental principle: quality education must be accessible to all, regardless of financial background. “No academically capable young person can be turned away from Rhodes University on account of their inability to pay fees,” he asserted. This commitment goes beyond rhetoric; it’s embedded in the university’s practices. If a student’s family faces financial difficulties, Rhodes University steps in to provide support. “We work with your family to assess their capacity to fund your education, and any outstanding fees are rolled over until completion,” Mabizela explained. The emphasis remains squarely on academic success; financial obstacles should never impede a student’s journey toward knowledge and self-fulfilment.

Rhodes University’s commitment to education extends beyond its campus borders. The university actively collaborates with the local community to provide educational opportunities for children in townships. Through various outreach programmes, Rhodes aims to bridge the gap in educational access and provide avenues for learning to those who might otherwise be deprived of such opportunities. By empowering children in the township with education, Rhodes not only enriches individual lives but also contributes to broader societal upliftment and advancement.

Yet, the university’s commitment to its students extends beyond academics. Mabizela’s tenure witnessed tumultuous times, marked by movements such as Fees Must Fall and RUReference list. These movements highlighted pressing societal issues, including gender-based violence and rape culture. “RUReference opened our eyes to the pervasive issue of rape culture,” Mabizela reflected. In response, Rhodes adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards gender-based violence. “Anyone who commits such crimes will be expelled from Rhodes,” he stated unequivocally. But the university’s efforts didn’t stop at punitive measures. Significant investments were made in awareness-raising initiatives to foster a safer, more inclusive campus environment.

It is evident that Rhodes University’s legacy is not merely built on academic achievements but on its commitment to social justice, equity, and community collaboration. By ensuring that education remains accessible to all, taking a firm stance against gender-based violence, and collaborating with the local community to provide educational opportunities, Rhodes University continues to be a beacon of hope and progress in the higher education landscape.

In celebrating 120 years of excellence, Rhodes not only honours its past but reaffirms its dedication to shaping a brighter, more equitable future for generations to come.